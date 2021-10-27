Burma sinks into civil war

STORY – The head of the military junta, General Min Aung Hlaing, has been excluded from the Asean summit, which begins on Wednesday.

Correspondent in Asia

General Min Aung Hlaing, and his stripes will not appear on screens. The perpetrator of the military coup in Burma was finally excluded from the ASEAN summit, which is being held in virtual format this year, until Thursday, and in which US President Joe Biden and the Prime Minister participate. Chinese, Li Keqiang. The Southeast Asian bloc has taken this rare measure as a last resort to try to urge a junta reluctant to mediate, as the country sinks into civil war, in the face of an armed resistance that is not organized. step by step, heralding a long-term conflict, fraught with uncertainties for the region, under the watchful eye of a powerless international community.

Brunei, in charge of the rotating presidency of the group of ten members, evaded any reference to the burning Burmese file, during the opening of the debates, Tuesday, signaling the unease of an Aean divided, but pressed by the great powers, and the specter of instability at its gates,