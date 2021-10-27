Buzz Lightyear before Toy Story: discover its origins in the Lightyear trailer

Pixar’s computer-generated images, Laïka’s puppets, Aardman’s plasticine, hand-made drawings of Disney classics, the flights of the Dragons saga… Since his childhood, meetings with animation are sacred moments that he rarely misses.

On June 22, 2022, Pixar Studios will take us to infinity and beyond with “Lightyear”. Either the spin-off of “Toy Story” devoted to the origins of Buzz Lightyear, which is revealed through a trailer.

The Walt Disney Pictures

Before being a toy, Buzz Lightyear was a real space ranger. No offense to cowboy Woody, who didn’t believe a word in the first Toy Story. Expected on June 22, 2022 in our theaters, Lightyear intends to tell us about the previous and intergalactic life of the character. Which will no longer be voiced by Tim Allen but Chris Evans, aka Captain America, that we hear a little in this trailer.





If the synopsis still lacks a little detail, everything suggests that Lightyear will stage a man whose exploits will then give birth to a whole range of derivative products. Including this famous figurine that Andy will receive for his birthday.

While waiting to learn more, the first images promise us a pure science fiction film, with ships, aliens and other robots. And a visual style that contrasts with what Pixar has accustomed us to. In the Toy Story saga in particular. The whole seems indeed darker, as we see in particular on the costume of the hero.

Directed by Angus MacLane, co-director of The World of Dory, Lightyear should also be full of nods to classic sci-fi: the hero’s shot facing the sun is indeed reminiscent of Sunshine, while the cat immediately makes one think to Ripley’s in Alien.

And between the very X-Wing look of Buzz’s ship, the images of its passage at light speed and the atmosphere of a planet that resembles that of Dagobah, Yoda’s refuge in The Empire Strikes Back, it would seem that Star Wars was one of the great sources of inspiration for the film’s writers. Two decades after being parodied in a scene from Toy Story 2.

If take-off is not planned before June 2022, these promising images complete the space atmosphere in an unstoppable way by using the song “Starman” by David Bowie. A tube which, too, takes us to infinity and beyond.