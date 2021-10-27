Cac 40: The good results of companies do not prevent the relapse of the CAC, weighed down by Worldline

(BFM Bourse) – The Parisian market digests the many publications of the day and the flagship index bends slightly at mid-session, weighed down by Worldline, while many groups (Schneider Electric, SEB, Scor, Sodexo, Bic, Elis, M6, Nexity) have at the same time reassured, even impressed.

In a market busy sorting through the salvo of results – mostly positive – of the day, the main barometer of the odds fell 0.34% to 6,734 points around 11:45 am this Wednesday, the day after a peak of more than two months, on background of concerns from China (Evergrande, Covid) and a new resurgence of diplomatic tensions between the two largest world powers.

If the S&P and the Dow Jones rose marginally on Tuesday to reach new historical highs at the close, Asian markets declined significantly this Wednesday morning. “Once again, China seems to be the culprit” for the wrong trend, “although it is not all their fault,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda.

On the one hand, the number of Covid-19 contaminations is on the rise again, raising fears of new drastic measures such as the confinement of the city of Lanzhou (north-west) and its four million inhabitants pronounced on Tuesday. On the other hand, Beijing has asked the boss of the real estate juggernaut Evergrande which is drowning in debt to dip into his personal fortune to settle by Saturday a second unpaid installment in September of $ 47.5 million, according to information from Bloomberg – a sign of the nervousness of the Chinese authorities at the idea of ​​bankruptcy of the heavyweight in the sector. And finally, tensions with the United States resurfaced after the American regulator on Tuesday revoked the authorization to operate in the United States of the local subsidiary of China Telecom, citing “significant” risks for national security.

On the macroeconomic side, operators have taken note of a downward revision of the outlook for German GDP growth in 2021, now expected at 2.6%, as well as a decline in French consumer sentiment in October according to reports. figures from INSEE. These statistics have little influence on the trend, however, with investors focused on the quarterly publications on the eve of a particularly busy day, between the ECB’s monetary policy meeting and the culmination of this new earnings season.

Below, the market reactions at midday to the main accounts unveiled Tuesday after market close and this Wednesday before the opening.

Schneider Electric

The French giant of electrical equipment and industrial automation reported an 11.8% increase in revenues in the third quarter (+ 8.8% organically) to 7.22 billion euros. It also confirms its annual objective of organic growth of between + 11% and + 13% despite an “increasingly tense global supply context, marked by shortages and an increase in input and transport costs” . Schneider Electric shares gained 2.1% at 12:30 p.m., the best performance of the flagship index at this stage.

Worldline

Another CAC resident to reveal his accounts, the payment services specialist disappointed the market with a “3rd quarter 2021 weaker than expected” according to broker Oddo BHF. The presentation of its strategic plan and its financial objectives for 2024 does not convince the market either, despite the expected announcement of a future withdrawal from its payment terminals activity. The action unscrews by 10%.

Nexity

The leading integrated French real estate group has confirmed its 2021 objectives of a turnover of 4.4 billion euros on the new scope (i.e. excluding the contribution of the divested activities Century 21 and Ægide-Domitys) and current operating income on the new scope of over 360 million euros, ie an operating margin rate of over 8%. The promoter’s income stood at nearly 3.3 billion over the first nine months (+ 26% on one), and at 1.013 billion in the third quarter (+ 12%). This solid publication resulted in a 3.2% increase in the Nexity share at 12:35 pm.

SEB

The champion of small household appliances jumped 12.3% after a sharp increase in its annual outlook, the owner of the Rowenta, Tefal or Moulinex brands now aiming for organic growth in revenues of 14%, against 10% previously. A revision accompanied by a maintenance of the margin objective, despite the increase in raw materials and freight in particular, a sign of the “pricing power” available to the group.





Sodexo

Annual and non-quarterly publication for the French n ° 1 in collective catering, which announced that it had returned to the green in its 2020-2021 financial year, generating € 139 million in net profit against a loss of € 315 million during the previous financial year, marked by the worst crisis in its history. If its turnover fell by 9.8%, and by 5.6% in so-called organic growth, to 17.43 billion euros over the whole year, due to the related health restriction measures. at Covid-19, it rebounded 18.1% in the second half of the year. Sodexo also said it expects 2021-2022 to grow between 15% and 18% of its turnover and an operating margin of close to 5% at constant exchange rates, compared to 3.3% over the past fiscal year. .

Bic

The French giant of disposable pens, lighters and razors has again raised its sales forecasts for 2021, after a third quarter higher than its expectations (+ 8.2% to 478 million euros, driven by the stationery division). It now forecasts revenue growth of 14% at constant exchange rates in 2021, compared to an increase of 9% to 11% envisaged last July. The market appreciates (+ 6.6%).

Scor

The title of the reinsurer competes with that of SEB for the best performance at mid-session (+ 12.5%) after there too a publication better than expected by analysts, even if it suffered a net loss of 41 million d euros in the third quarter, held back by “a series of large-scale natural disasters”, including floods in Europe and Hurricane Ida. “These results are clearly positive, with losses related to disasters less important than expected, faster growth than expected (in favor of rising prices)” point out analysts at Jefferies. Scor also announced a € 200 million share buyback plan.

M6

The media group benefited from the dynamism of investments by advertisers during the summer, and saw its turnover increase by 3% to 308 million between July and September. Advertising revenues from the group’s free TV channels (M6, W9, 6ter, Gulli), the 6play platform and the pay-per-view channel Paris Première increased by 9% to 205 million euros, while those of radio stations (RTL, RTL2 and Fun Radio) fell 11%. The title advances by 4%.

Elis

The title of launderer changed little at midday (-0.3% at 1 p.m.) despite an increase in the group’s annual outlook (organic growth in turnover expected above 6% (against between + 5% and + 6% previously), and EBITDA margin at “more than 34.5%” against “around 34.5%” previously). This upward revision of objectives also came in the wake of a solid 3rd quarter, during which the group’s revenues grew by 11.2% (+ 9.2% organically) to nearly 840 million euros. euros.

DBV Technologies

The biotech reported slightly improving half-year results, with a net loss reduced to 84 million at the end of September against 120 million a year earlier, and takes stock of the development of its patch against peanut allergy , the Viaskin Peanut. And on this front, the news hardly reassures investors. The FDA, which for years has doubted the patch’s effectiveness, on Oct. 14 asked DBV for new data on the release from absorption of proteins before providing further comments on the protocol design of the. STAMP test. The agency added that it would provide recommendations soon on how best to demonstrate the comparability of protein absorption from the modified patch with the reference patch (cVP). “The STAMP trial will not be launched until DBV has received full feedback from the Agency”, regrets DBV Technologies. Knowing that this trial should last six months, this postpones a possible commercialization (initially scheduled for 2019) to mid-2022 at best. The market is clearly losing patience (-19%).

In the oil chapter, the prices of the main crude references fell (-1% to 84.8 dollars for Brent) this Wednesday at midday before the publication at 4.30 p.m. of the latest data on US stocks by the EIA, expected rising by the market. The single currency, it hardly evolves against the greenback (+ 0.03% to 1.1599 dollars) on the foreign exchange market.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse