Call of Duty Vanguard: An opus as heavy as the others? Activision responds

Expected on November 5 on consoles and PC, Call of Duty Vanguard will take us back to the heart of the Second World War. Yesterday, the developers told us about the integration of the features of the DualSense, but this is another aspect of the title that interests us today.

Texture streaming to the rescue!

For several episodes already, the installation of Call of Duty is very restrictive for gamers. Indeed, the titles of Activision have sometimes weighed more than 180 GB, which is a concern in terms of storage, but also for players without a fiber optic connection. Since then, efforts have been made, and the players no longer have to install all of the content. However, the issue of weight inevitably returnedtake center stage ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision is well aware that gamers are concerned, and wanted to reassure everyone through the license Twitter account!

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard‘s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases. New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30% -50% + on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYZoyIDTuO – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2021

Good news for hard drives: Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly smaller than the previous iteration of Call of Duty. The new texture streaming technology is expected to save 30 to 50% on the disk space of new generation consoles and on the hard drive of PCs.



Thanks to the configurations published by the publisher, we first learned that players had to plan a minimum of 45 GB of free space on PC. On consoles, it will take a little more space:

Game weight

PS5: 64.16 GB (89.84 GB free on the SSD)

64.16 GB (89.84 GB free on the SSD) Xbox Series X | S: 61 GB (same on the SSD)

61 GB (same on the SSD) PS4: 54.65 GB (93.12 GB free on hard disk)

54.65 GB (93.12 GB free on hard disk) Xbox One: 56.6 GB to download (same on the hard drive)

56.6 GB to download (same on the hard drive) PC: The size of the download and the space required will be revealed shortly.

Preloading: When and at what time?

PlayStation 4 and 5: preloading will be available on October 29 at midnight.

preloading will be available on October 29 at midnight. Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S: preloading can be started on October 29 at 6 a.m.

However, there is nothing to say that this total will not increase very quickly with the release of the various updates. In any case, we are promised that at launch, things should be simpler than before.

