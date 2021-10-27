Call of Duty Vanguard: between 30% and 50% lighter than before on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 | Xbox one

There was a time when Call of Duty Modern Warfare weighed more than 230 GB. We even put together a guide for you to free up space on your Xbox consoles! Fortunately, for the gamers that we are, those days seem to be over. The developers finally seem to have heard the grumbling of gamers about it and Call of Duty: Vanguard will take up less space on your hard drives.

Call of Duty: Vanguard won’t take up as much space as before

If you’ve been a Call of Duty Warzone fan for the past two years and didn’t have an unlimited amount of space on your hard drives, then you probably had to free up some space on your machine in order to ‘play it.

But according to the developers, the license now seems to want to reverse the trend.





Good news for hard drives around the world: Vanguard’s installation size at launch will be significantly smaller than previous versions of Call Of Duty.

Call of Duty: Vanguard should therefore weigh much less on your hard drives! The weight of the game has not been confirmed by Activision, but we already know that it will be 30% to 50% less on the Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC consoles. All this thanks to the optimizations brought to the streaming of the textures of the game.

If you are interested in the title, know that Activision unveiled its zombie mode on October 14. While it doesn’t turn out to break the player’s habits, it still looks just as fun for fans of the game mode!

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available on November 5 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.