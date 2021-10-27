Capucine Anav, Amandine Petit… The stars flock to the premiere of the film on Celine Dion (PHOTOS)

Repulsed several times, Aline by Valérie Lemercier is finally coming to theaters soon. A sign of the impatience that surrounds this astonishing comedy adapted from the life of Celine Dion, many personalities came to the preview of the film, organized this Monday evening at the Grand Rex.
Aline, an exit postponed several times
This Monday evening, it was the turn of one of the most anticipated French outings of the moment to have the honors of an event preview: Aline by Valérie Lemercier. It must be said that this project has come a long way! The film has indeed been postponed several times due to the health crisis and the long closure of theaters. A year ago, Valérie Lemercier seemed fatalistic in explaining that her new creation had caught the eye of streaming platforms, but had insisted on a theatrical release, even if it meant having to wait. So here we are, and the least we can say is thatAline already seems to be drawing crowds.
Capucine Anav, Maxime Gueny, Amandine Petit: many people at the premiere ofAline
The personalities were indeed in a hurry this Monday evening to discover this film, whose name of the heroine is quite surprising. It must be said that, despite the circumstances, Aline’s promotion turned out to be rather effective, with in particular a trailer in which the actress and director displays an astonishing resemblance to her model. What intrigue Celine Dion herself, who expressed her enthusiasm in November 2019. This Monday evening, it was therefore the people who discovered Aline, whose release date is set, definitively this time, for November 10. Find all the photos of this evening in our slideshow.