Carrefour partners with Uber Eats and Cajoo to deliver your groceries in less than 15 minutes

Large retailers do not want to miss the latest consumer trend. The Carrefour brand is launching its express product delivery service on October 26 in partnership with two players in the sector, Uber Eats and Cajoo, called Carrefour Sprint. Concretely, on the Uber Eats application, it is now possible to shop at Carrefour and receive them in less than 15 minutes, promises the hypermarket group. The user can choose from among 2,000 products that are traditionally found on the shelves of supermarkets.

To be able to deliver an order so quickly, the brand will rely on the logistics of Cajoo, a start-up already active in the express delivery market and in which the brand invested last September. The start-up is already installed in six cities and has 18 dark stores – warehouses located in the heart of the city where staff prepare the races before they are delivered – the majority of which are located in Paris. The order, on the other hand, will be made on the Uber Eats application, the leader in the delivery of ready-made meals in France. As of today, a Carrefour Sprint tab is available on the app.

In a joint press release, the brand indicates that Carrefour Sprint will initially cover all of intramural Paris as well as the municipalities of Boulogne, Neuilly and Levallois then will be available by the end of the year in five other agglomerations, in namely Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Montpellier, and Toulouse.

If the hypermarket giants already all have their home delivery service, Carrefour is the first group to embark on the “express” path with the promise of an order at the doorstep in less than 15 minutes. Many start-ups have flourished over the past two years but the market should refocus around a few players now that large groups are also interested.

