Casting: 70 extras wanted in Occitanie for Olivier Marchal’s next film

As part of the filming Overdose directed by Olivier Marchal and produced by Gaumont studio Z for Amazon Prime Video, the production is looking for 70 extras for various scenes. Filming will take place between November 12, 2021 and December 10, 2021 on the cities of Perpignan, Narbonne and Toulouse.

For the Friday 12 November around Narbonne, production is looking for eight bikers with their motorcycles (ideally Harley) and 10 drivers with their vehicles.





For the Tuesday November 16 around Narbonne, production is looking for four men and four women between 20 and 50 years old with looks from hippies or travelers (you need to send a photo to the production, with a corresponding outfit). And 10 men and five women between 25 and 55 years old, very athletic, in order toplay as elite police officers.

Compensation of 86.5 euros gross

For Wednesday November 17 around Narbonne on December 7 and 10 in Toulouse, production research eight men between 25 and 50 years old, with a sporty physique for playing as policemen (essential to be conveyed).

And finally for the Thursday, November 18 in Perpignan and its surroundings, the production research 20 men and women between 20 and 80 years old to embody passengers in an airport. But also 10 men between 25 and 55 years old, very sporty for playing as elite police officers (essential to be conveyed).

The remuneration will be € 86.50 gross. A reimbursement for vehicles and motorcycles will be added. To apply for this shoot, which promises to be explosive, click here.