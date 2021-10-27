Charlene of Monaco stuck in South Africa: Albert finally announces his return, soon!

The sovereign brings news that is reassuring to say the least: Princess Charlene should finally return to Monaco soon. In a new interview with the magazine Point of view, an extract of which was unveiled on October 26, 2021, Prince Albert even announced that his wife will be back in the principality in time to celebrate the National Day.

Held in South Africa – her country of origin – since last spring, the 43-year-old swimmer is struggling to recover from an ENT infection. After several visits to the hospital in recent months, the princess underwent a final surgery on October 8. Operation of the nasal septum which, as confirmed by her husband, “went very well“.”She is much better“, reassured the sovereign of 63 years. If the health of the princess improves, it is perhaps not the case of her morale, she who has just lost her beloved dog in painful circumstances …





Despite everything, good news for the Monegasques: their princess will be back in time to attend the National Day of November 19! “We will be able to consider his return very soon. And I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the National Day, added Prince Albert. It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes.“A return that will be the joy of their young children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella (6 years old), deprived of their mother for many months.