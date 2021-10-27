More

    Charlotte Casiraghi and Caroline de Monaco in total black look: mother and daughter synchronized for a great evening

    Entertainment


    Tuesday, October 12, Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi made a remarkable appearance at the Opéra Garnier in the principality. Mother and daughter had indeed set their sights on the same look.

    We are two twin sisters, born under the sign of the Grimaldi! This October 12 in Monaco, Caroline and Charlotte seemed to be playing the 7 errors game. Were these matching looks intentional or was it pure chance? No one knows, however, their appearance did not go unnoticed. Long black dress, high heels, and squared cut, this was the watchword of the evening. Caroline of Monaco sported silvery hair, – naturally -, and wore a long dress crisscrossed with discreet floral patterns while her daughter flaunted her recent short haircut – inaugurated last month – as well as a Chanel creation, belted at the waist and embroidered with rhinestones. The two women, whose resemblance has already been proven for a long time, have further reinforced the public in the idea that they were carbon copies. This evening took place on the occasion of the proclamation ceremony of the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes, which rewards musical and literary works.

    Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi, present for Prince Albert

    The presence of Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi proves that Prince Albert can count on the support of his family to ensure certain official outings, he who has to deal with the absence of his wife, Charlene of Monaco, since last March. Detained in South Africa due to health problems preventing him from flying – as was communicated by her relatives in the media – the princess suffered on October 8 her “last operation“before being able, perhaps, to return to the Rock. As a reminder, Charlene of Monaco has been suffering for several months from a serious ENT infection.

    Loading widget

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © OLIVIER BORDE

    2/21 –

    Charlotte casiraghi
    Charlotte Casiraghi at the front row of the Chanel fashion show during Fashion Week spring / summer 2022 in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    3/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
    HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of flower arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the ‘Garnier opera. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
    © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    4/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco
    HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of floral arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the Opéra Garnier. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
    © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    5/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
    HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of flower arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the ‘Garnier opera. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
    © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    6/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
    HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of flower arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the ‘Garnier opera. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
    © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    7/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
    HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of flower arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the ‘Garnier opera. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
    © Bruno Bebert / Bestimage

    © MPP

    8/21 –

    Charlotte casiraghi
    Charlotte Casiraghi for the Maison Chanel PAP fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week in Paris on October 5, 2021.

    © OLIVIER BORDE

    9/21 –

    Charlotte casiraghi
    Charlotte Casiraghi at the front row of the Chanel fashion show during Fashion Week spring / summer 2022 in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

    © OLIVIER BORDE


    10/21 –

    Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp
    Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp at the front row of the Chanel fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    11/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert, Andrea Casiraghi and Pauline Ducruet
    Andréa Casiraghi, her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Pauline Ducruet – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    12/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert, Andrea Casiraghi and Pauline Ducruet
    Andréa Casiraghi, her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Pauline Ducruet, her companion Maxime Giaccardi – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    13/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco, Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom
    Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone, Orlando Bloom – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    14/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco, Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom
    Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    15/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco
    Monaco, July 3, 2021.

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    16/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi with Raphaël
    Princess Caroline of Hanover with her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and grandson Raphaël Elmaleh, 7. Monaco, July 3, 2021.
    © Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage

    © Claudia Albuquerque

    17/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi with Raphaël
    Princess Caroline of Hanover with her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and grandson Raphaël Elmaleh, 7. Monaco, July 3, 2021.
    © Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    18/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi
    Monaco, July 3, 2021.

    © Bruno Bebert

    19/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi
    Monaco, July 3, 2021.

    © Bruno Bebert

    20/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and her grandson Raphaël
    Princess Caroline of Hanover with her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and grandson Raphaël Elmaleh, 7. Monaco, July 3, 2021.
    © Bruno Bébert / Bestimage

    © Bruno Bebert

    21/21 –

    Caroline of Monaco and her grandson Raphaël
    Princess Caroline of Hanover with her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and grandson Raphaël Elmaleh, 7. Monaco, July 3, 2021.
    © Bruno Bébert / Bestimage


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFar Cry 6: how to unlock and use Chorizo ​​and all the other Amigos in Ubisoft FPS?
    Next articlenew US attempt to extradite Julian Assange

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC