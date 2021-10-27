Charlotte Casiraghi and Caroline de Monaco in total black look: mother and daughter synchronized for a great evening

Tuesday, October 12, Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi made a remarkable appearance at the Opéra Garnier in the principality. Mother and daughter had indeed set their sights on the same look.

We are two twin sisters, born under the sign of the Grimaldi! This October 12 in Monaco, Caroline and Charlotte seemed to be playing the 7 errors game. Were these matching looks intentional or was it pure chance? No one knows, however, their appearance did not go unnoticed. Long black dress, high heels, and squared cut, this was the watchword of the evening. Caroline of Monaco sported silvery hair, – naturally -, and wore a long dress crisscrossed with discreet floral patterns while her daughter flaunted her recent short haircut – inaugurated last month – as well as a Chanel creation, belted at the waist and embroidered with rhinestones. The two women, whose resemblance has already been proven for a long time, have further reinforced the public in the idea that they were carbon copies. This evening took place on the occasion of the proclamation ceremony of the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes, which rewards musical and literary works.

Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi, present for Prince Albert

The presence of Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi proves that Prince Albert can count on the support of his family to ensure certain official outings, he who has to deal with the absence of his wife, Charlene of Monaco, since last March. Detained in South Africa due to health problems preventing him from flying – as was communicated by her relatives in the media – the princess suffered on October 8 her “last operation“before being able, perhaps, to return to the Rock. As a reminder, Charlene of Monaco has been suffering for several months from a serious ENT infection.

