Charlotte Casiraghi and Caroline de Monaco in total black look: mother and daughter synchronized for a great evening

Tuesday, October 12, Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi made a remarkable appearance at the Opéra Garnier in the principality. Mother and daughter had indeed set their sights on the same look.
We are two twin sisters, born under the sign of the Grimaldi! This October 12 in Monaco, Caroline and Charlotte seemed to be playing the 7 errors game. Were these matching looks intentional or was it pure chance? No one knows, however, their appearance did not go unnoticed. Long black dress, high heels, and squared cut, this was the watchword of the evening. Caroline of Monaco sported silvery hair, – naturally -, and wore a long dress crisscrossed with discreet floral patterns while her daughter flaunted her recent short haircut – inaugurated last month – as well as a Chanel creation, belted at the waist and embroidered with rhinestones. The two women, whose resemblance has already been proven for a long time, have further reinforced the public in the idea that they were carbon copies. This evening took place on the occasion of the proclamation ceremony of the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes, which rewards musical and literary works.
Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi, present for Prince Albert
The presence of Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi proves that Prince Albert can count on the support of his family to ensure certain official outings, he who has to deal with the absence of his wife, Charlene of Monaco, since last March. Detained in South Africa due to health problems preventing him from flying – as was communicated by her relatives in the media – the princess suffered on October 8 her “last operation“before being able, perhaps, to return to the Rock. As a reminder, Charlene of Monaco has been suffering for several months from a serious ENT infection.
© OLIVIER BORDE
2/21 –
Charlotte casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi at the front row of the Chanel fashion show during Fashion Week spring / summer 2022 in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
© Bruno Bebert
3/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover and Prince Albert II of Monaco during the 52nd International Bouquets Competition in Monaco, October 16, 2021. The exhibition of flower arrangements made by amateurs or professionals was once again installed on the terraces of the ‘Garnier opera. The Garden Club of Monaco, organizer of the competition chaired by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover, had chosen as its theme: “Culinary art in the world”.
© Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
© Bruno Bebert
4/21 –
Caroline of Monaco
© Bruno Bebert
5/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
© Bruno Bebert
6/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
© Bruno Bebert
7/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert
© MPP
8/21 –
Charlotte casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi for the Maison Chanel PAP fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week in Paris on October 5, 2021.
© OLIVIER BORDE
9/21 –
Charlotte casiraghi
10/21 –
Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp
Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp at the front row of the Chanel fashion show during Spring / Summer 2022 Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 5, 2021. © Olivier Borde / Bestimage
© Claudia Albuquerque
11/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert, Andrea Casiraghi and Pauline Ducruet
Andréa Casiraghi, her mother Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Pauline Ducruet – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
12/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Prince Albert, Andrea Casiraghi and Pauline Ducruet
13/21 –
Caroline of Monaco, Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom
Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone, Orlando Bloom – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
14/21 –
Caroline of Monaco, Prince Albert, Sharon Stone and Orlando Bloom
Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Sharon Stone – Evening of the 5th “Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health” at the Palais de Monaco, September 23, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
15/21 –
Caroline of Monaco
Monaco, July 3, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque
16/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi with Raphaël
Princess Caroline of Hanover with her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, and grandson Raphaël Elmaleh, 7. Monaco, July 3, 2021.
© Claudia Albuquerque / Bestimage
© Claudia Albuquerque
17/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi with Raphaël
© Bruno Bebert
18/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi
Monaco, July 3, 2021.
© Bruno Bebert
19/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi
Monaco, July 3, 2021.
© Bruno Bebert
20/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and her grandson Raphaël
© Bruno Bebert
21/21 –
Caroline of Monaco and her grandson Raphaël
