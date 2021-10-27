Cheap laptops: 3 ultrabooks you absolutely must grab before Black Friday!

Black Friday is fast approaching, but the offers, they did not wait to appear! And when it comes to PCs, there is plenty to do with great business, especially with ultrabooks! These laptops are all the rage, and now is THE time to get one!

The end of the year is fast approaching and promotions will follow one another! The highlight of this event: Black Friday. The latter will take place on November 26th. But by then, it is quite possible that products are already out of stock. A good strategy is to already look at the promotions of the moment.

In addition, with the current shortages, it is feared that some products will no longer be available towards the end of the year. Indeed, with the confinements and the Covid-19 crisis, the components have started to run out, while the demand has remained the same, or even strengthened.

This tense situation has caused prolonged shortages on certain products. We think in particular of graphics cards and new generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are only present briefly during restocking.

Therefore, if you are thinking of investing in a portable PC that is versatile and above all standalone, now is the right time to invest. We have selected 4 ultrabooks currently on sale and to grab immediately! You can find them below.

The 14-inch Asus Vivobook: practicality for less than 400 €

This Asus Vivobook has been designed to combine both portable and autonomous aspects, performance and an affordable price. Indeed, we find in this laptop an Intel Core i3 processor with 2 cores, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. All for less than 1.8kg.

With such a configuration, you will not only be able to take your PC everywhere, but also launch games that require little graphics like Hearthstone or WoW Classic. And this is thanks to its Intel UHD graphics graphics chipset which allows the processor to be offloaded from the graphics processing part.

Buy the Asus Vivobook F415 Ultrabook for € 399 at E.Leclerc

75 € off this 17-inch Ultrabook from HP

We find HP at E.Leclerc who offers this ultrabook with a reduction bringing its price below the bar of 630 €. Autonomous, efficient and versatile, this ultrabook will be able to satisfy you in many ways.





In particular, we find at home an Intel Core i5 processor of the latest generation. And the latter is accompanied by an Intel Iris Xᵉ acting as a graphics card.

With this, you can also count on the 16 GB of RAM as well as the storage of 512 GB of memory in M.2 NVMe SSD format. This gives this screen a nice reactivity which is obtained thanks to the coupling between the SSD and the RAM. You will even be able to play AAA games, however, it will take some trade-offs from a graphical point of view.

Buy the HP Laptop 17 Ultrabook for € 699 at E.Leclerc

Direction Huawei! The brand has already managed to gain a foothold in the field of smartphones, and it is in the process of doing the same with ultrabooks. We thus find the Matebook D 16 from Huawei which has everything you need to accompany you in all your daily tasks.

With its AMD Ryzen 5 4000H processor capable of running at a frequency of 4.2 GHz, its 16 GB of RAM, its storage of 512 GB, or the presence of the AMD Radeon Graphics chipset, you have in your hands a fast and nervous machine. .

In addition, by weighing just 1.74kg, this 16-inch PC can follow you everywhere, in all circumstances, without cluttering you.

Buy the MateBook D 16 Ultrabook for € 829 at Amazon

300 € discount on the Asus Vivobook S

Amazon offers a very nice reduction on this ultrabook from Asus from the Vivobook range. With a reduction of € 300, this laptop goes below € 700!

We find in the latter 16GB of RAM, an SSD with 512GB of memory and an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. All in a compact 14-inch format weighing less than 1.5 kg on the scale.

In short, we are faced with a concentration of technology that is intended to be enduring, efficient and versatile. Offered at around € 1000, it’s a great deal to grab before Black Friday!

Buy the Asus Vivobook S Ultrabook for € 699 at Amazon