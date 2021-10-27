Chelsea come off on penalties against Southampton / League Cup / 8th / Chelsea-Southampton (1-1, 4-3 TAB) / SOFOOT.com

More

    Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 TAB)

    Goals: Havertz (44e) for the Blues // Adams (47e) for Saints

    Chelsea, king of penalties in the League Cup.

    Without being imperial, the Blues qualified for the quarterfinals of the League Cup (1-1, 4-3 TAB) at the expense of Southampton. Thomas Tuchel’s men distinguished themselves on several occasions in the first period, but came up against a Fraser Forster in great shape, the latter repelling Saúl’s attempts (6e) and Kai Havertz (26e). The German international, who also narrowly missed the target (16e), finally found the flaw of a beautiful crossed head on a corner of Hakim Ziyech (1-0, 44e). What to return to the locker room with a smile.

    But this smirk of satisfaction disappears from the first minutes of the second act. With a powerful strike, Kyle Walker-Peters puts Kepa Arrizabalaga in trouble, and Che Adams just has to push the ball into the net (1-1, 47e). The debates rebalance, and the two teams create serious opportunities, but Forster and Kepa pull out all the stops to stretch the game to a penalty shoot-out. Despite the stopped attempt by Mason Mount, Chelsea emerges victorious following the misses of Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone and rallies the quarter-finals of the competition.


    Not sure that supporters of Blues be against a little less suspense and a little more serenity in the next round.

    Chelsea (3-4-2-1): X = Kepa – James, Chalobah, Sarr – Hudson-Odoi, Kovačić, Saúl, Alonso – Ziyech (Mount, 67e), Barkley (Chilwell, 67e) – Havertz. Coach: Thomas Tuchel.

    Southampton (3-4-3): Forster – Valery, Lyanco, Salisu – Walker-Peters, Diallo (Romeu, 77e), Armstrong (Smallbone, 77e), Djenepo (Livramento, 83e) – Tella (Walcott, 67e), Adams (Long, 66e), Armstrong. Coach: Ralph Hasenhüttl.
