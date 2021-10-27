Chevrolet unveils new Corvette Z06

It has long been criticized for the lack of character of the big American V8s, lazy to the point of not liking to go for high revs. Those days are definitely over: while Europe is going all-electric and there is no longer any question of developing new gasoline engines, Chevrolet is not asking the question.

Chevrolet has put the small dishes in the big for this Corvette Z06, by offering many options “performance” to an already very sporty model. If the fixed wing and the body pack inherited from the C8.R are part of the game, customers can still opt for carbon rims (allowing to gain 20 kg of unsprung masses), the carbon pack (with blade , carbon spoiler and specific diffusers), carbon-ceramic brakes and Cup 2R tires.











The heart of the beast is none other than the LT6, an engine used by Chevrolet on the racing C8.R. His particuliarity ? 680 hp at more than 8000 rpm, and 5.5 liters of displacement without any supercharging. This makes it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in history, after the Mercedes M159 engine. The eight-cylinder will be associated with a dual-clutch and eight-speed gearbox.

Note that the car will be offered in Europe from 2023. Even if its price should be significantly higher than that of a classic C8, the car should remain particularly competitive against rivals from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes or still Porsche.