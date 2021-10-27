CINEMA: Buzz Lightyear flies to infinity in first prequel teaser trailer

Next year, Pixar will make us return to theaters on two occasions with on one side Red alert, a humorous adventure in which a young girl transforms into a red panda depending on her mood, and on the other Lightyear, a prequel to the adventures of Buzz which had only revealed its English title until today. The studio therefore offers us a preview of a little over a minute of this animated feature film eyeing realism and which will simply be called Buzz Lightning by us.

VO trailer

Before facing the vile Emperor Zurg, which should appear since his robotic minions are present, the Tidy up space was a simple elite pilot of Star Command whose story we will discover in this feature film. And to believe the first scenes of this teaser, the hyper-speed experiments around the sun should create some age gaps between our hero and his entourage, justifying a much more futuristic context during the rest of his adventures. We should also see him explore one or more alien worlds. And obviously, difficult to dissociate it from his armor and his favorite phrase, which he will share with a new female character which we look forward to meeting. Also note that in English, it’s Chris Evans (Captain america) which will give voice to Buzz, just that.

Variety also specifies that it is indeedan adventure centered on the “real” astronaut who inspired the toy in the universe of Toy story, hence the artistic direction which contrasts with what has been done in the past.





Trailer VF

If in North America, the release is already set for June 17, 2022 in theaters, we are only entitled to a summer 2022 wave for France.