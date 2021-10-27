Clémentine Sarlat case, the other denunciations

Like Alain Vernon, Jean-François Laville, fired in August 2020 following accusations of harassment by Clémentine Sarlat, has published a book to defend himself.

Alain Vernon did not mince his words, Monday, at the microphone of CNews. The 64-year-old journalist, who published a book “The pig service” to denounce his dismissal in the summer of 2020 after the harassment accusations made a few months earlier by Clémentine Sarlat in an interview with The team, thus evoked “A despicable decision”, speaking of a decision “Scandalous” as well as a way of doing “Unacceptable”.

Read also: Sexism: Alain Vernon violently attacks Clémentine Sarlat

And the former Stage 2 reporter also didn’t spare his former colleague, described in his book as “A young woman in a hurry and ambitious” and which he points to his sporting culture limited to rugby. He thus evoked “Reports not good enough to be broadcast” and explained that “90% of journalists were against his return. ” But Alain Vernon is not the only journalist from the sports service licensed in August 2020 to have a hard tooth against Clémentine Sarlat and Delphine Ernotte, the president of France Télévisions. The same is true of Jean-François Laville, former sports editor-in-chief of France TV, who also published a book during this new school year, ” Fired “.





Radical feminism is taking its toll

” We weren’t fired for sexual harassment, let it be clear because it is easy to mix things up and very quickly fall into this trap ”, He thus recently clarified on the TPMP platform, specifying the two facts which made it possible to constitute this harassment: “An employer RTT” imposed a day in 2018 and made it work on a Saturday, ” thehis grandmother’s 90th birthday ”. ” Here is the harassment of which I am accused, here is ! Because of that I am thrown to the nettles after 22 years in the sports department where I promoted women ”, he got carried away, very moved.

“Corn when feminism becomes radical, it takes its toll and it’s called ‘Jean-François Laville fired’ “, he added, assuring that he never made the remarks which are attributed to him as” You’re pretty, but you didn’t invent the butter-cutting wire “. And the journalist to point the finger at the harmful role of social networks. It was ” l’hallali on social networks », He regretted. A difficult situation for this father of an 11-year-old boy.

Read also:Sarlat case: France TV kicks three journalistsSarlat case: The journalists’ union had warned …Clémentine de Sarlat victim of harassment