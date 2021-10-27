Climate: less than 1% of the world’s assets under management aligned with the Paris Agreement

Posted on Oct 27, 2021 6:54 AMUpdated Oct 27, 2021, 8:05 AM

A few days before the opening of the COP26 on the climate in Glasgow, the situation does not bode well. Only 158 investment funds in the world, representing barely 0.5% of the 27 trillion dollars invested studied, are in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in temperatures, reveals a study by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). This international association specializes in collecting data on greenhouse gas emissions from companies.

The international agreement signed in 2015 in Paris aims for a global warming of the planet limited to “well below 2 degrees”. CDP, a leading source for corporate environmental data, has analyzed 16,500 funds, or one-third of the global public fund industry. Among them, more than 8,000 funds, representing 62% of assets, are slipping with investments that lead to a rise in temperatures above 2.75 degrees.

To arrive at this result, the organization relied on the emissions of the companies included in the funds, past and planned. These forecasts are compared to what would need to be done to meet the Paris Agreement target, according to the science-based approach of the Science-Based Targets Initiative.





Reduce the gap “between dream and reality”

“The message is clear: we must speed up,” Laurent Babikian, global director of capital markets at CDP, told AFP. “We must reduce the gap between dream and reality and get to work: the data is there, it is developing” and can guide institutional investors, he continues.

Investment funds “are dependent on the real economy. Today, only one in ten listed companies is aligned with the 1.5 degree. Investors need to significantly increase the pressure on companies, ”continues Laurent Babikian.

Among the virtuous, we find a fund specializing in the European construction and materials sector from Blackrock, a fund specializing in European equities from Financière de l’Echiquier and a fund from Coninco.

The data only relate to so-called Scope 1 and 2 emissions, i.e. direct greenhouse gas emissions and those related to energy (for example, natural gas that feeds factories or electricity that lights the offices of a company). On the other hand, taking into account Scope 3, which includes all the other indirect emissions (those generated by the company’s suppliers, and by the use of the products sold), only 65 funds are aligned with the Paris agreement. . Or 0.2% of assets under management.