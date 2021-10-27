closer to the wild spirit

Zapping Autonews Green Cupra UrbanRebel Concept (2021): the electric showcar in video

Visually, we quickly made the tour of this version wanted more sporty. A GT logo on the tailgate, slightly more openwork shields, a structured radiator grille, body-colored wheel arches, two new colors Cyber ​​Orange and Atoll Blue Metallic or specific 20-inch rims and that’s it. On board, it is even more discreet, there is only the central armrest engraved with a large “GT”, the aluminum inserts on the door sills and the front seats signed Ford Performances which distinguish our model. a Mach-E AWD. The latter offer more effective lateral support in passing, but their ergonomics, combining softness in the center and stiffness in the shoulders, tend to arch the back.

The performance on board the Mach-E GT remains the same as the other versions, except that the Technology Plus pack is standard here. It includes the excellent Bang & Olufsen audio system, the hands-free tailgate, autonomous driving assistance or even Park Assist and the panoramic roof. The 519 liters in addition to the 100 liters of the “frunk” at the front are also assets, even if no model in the category does better for the moment than the 854 liters + 117 liters at the front of the Tesla Model Y. two Americans, on the other hand, have in common this completely tactile bias, so that playing with the driving modes while driving is quite annoying, because you have to aim very precisely with your fingers. A button or a wheel would be much more practical here.

Performance more consistent with its heritage

We can say that a Mustang Mach-E is not a Mustang V8, in the meantime, it performs better on paper. 487 hp, 860 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds and top speed of 200 km / h for the electric. 450 hp, 529 Nm of torque, 0 to 100 km / h in 4.3 seconds and top speed of 249 km / h for the thermal (in automatic gearbox). Yes, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is more powerful and accelerates really hard, with the passage of torque optimized by 4WD as standard.

As we know, efficient electric vehicles are the best when it comes to standing starts. With this Mach-E GT, however, there is a little something extra when it comes to turning corners. Admittedly, its consequent mass (2,273 kg) is a penalizing factor for the running gear. ABS is triggered as often as ever, despite improved Brembo braking (larger front discs and 4-piston calipers at the rear). But Ford has managed to exploit this weight constraint with the Untamed mode which leaves a lot of freedom to the drifts. Even more with the new Untamed Plus mode, specific to the GT model, but which never wanted to activate during our test (software problem or battery temperature it seems). So much so that where most “sporty” electric models are welded to the ground, the Mach-E GT squirms when entering and especially exiting a curve. A real propulsion temperament where a slight counter-steering will allow to keep a very rewarding little drift. We have fun “fighting” at the wheel and the MagneRide suspension, exclusively available on this GT version of Mach-E, makes it both rigid but forgiving. With a little openness, the electric SUV shows a real behavior of the muscle cars typical of the creations of the blue oval. Imperfect somewhere, but suddenly playful, while remaining progressive. Comfortable too, more than the Kia EV6 for example, but this is without having tested the GT version of the Corréen, strong of 585 hp please and which will also be equipped with an adaptive suspension (launch next year ).

To come back to the ridiculous comparisons with the Mustang V8, it regains the upper hand above 160 km / h since the Mach-E GT begins to surrender where the thermal can still push far and for a long time. Our electric model effectively constrained performance after too many repeated accelerations, in order to preserve the batteries.





Great autonomy but no 800V battery

It is also amusing to see that the two models, with different energies, claim the same theoretical autonomy, around 500 km. The Mach-E GT benefits by default from the large battery at 99 kW / h of the Extended Range versions. In fact, at ideal temperature, we had rather 350 km of real autonomy. But by having fun practically all the time through the laces of Croatia and by calming the game in the straights. The Mach-E GT, on the other hand, accepts “only” 150 kW maximum in charging power, ie 100 km recovered in 10 minutes or 45 minutes to go from 10% to 80% of autonomy. The Kia EV6 for example, with its 800V and 239 kW battery tolerated, does not require more than 18 minutes here.

A mustang on the grille that deserves to be earned

Increased performance, all options checked and a legendary logo that deserves as much as the “bitten apple”, the Mustang Mach-E GT is really not cheap. 77,490 euros, without applying one of its new colors (1,300 euros). The Kia EV6 GT will be priced at 66,990 euros “barely”. At least these models are without penalty. Because, a thermal Mustang certainly requires only 50,000 euros, but it is forgetting its 270 g / km of CO2 rejected which punishes it with the maximum penalty of 30,000 euros (in 2021). She who will also, eventually, probably refused in the big cities, gone as we are. Yes, everything is done to convince us that, to drive a Mustang, we will have to opt for the Mach-E GT.