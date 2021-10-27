co-circulation of viruses?

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Regional Health Agency counts 284 people hospitalized in Normandy. The incidence rate increased 10.1% from the previous week to 35.57.

New assessment for the Regional Health Agency (ARS), as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 284 people are hospitalized, including 20 in intensive care and critical care, according to the Covid-19 balance sheet figures in Normandy. The hospital situation is not affected by the resumption of the virus.

Tuesday, October 26, the incidence rate increased by + 10.1% compared to the previous week to stand at 33.57, against 30.33 at the last situation update. Normandy has been confirming its entry into a growth phase for several days. With the exception of the Orne and Seine-Maritime departments, all the departments show an increase in their incidence. Calvados has the highest incidence and is approaching the alert threshold set at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ARS. “As in the rest of the territory, the circulation of the virus is showing signs of recovery in Normandy. In addition, the health context is that of a probable co-circulation of the influenza virus, other winter viruses and the coronavirus ”, specifies the ARS.

The vaccination

With 5,269,517 injections performed as of October 24 (2,696,768 primary injections and 2,642,621 complete vaccinations), the region has a primary injection rate of the eligible population of 86% and a complete vaccination rate of 84.7 %, according to the numbers.





The populations eligible for a vaccination booster from September 2021 are as follows: residents of nursing homes and USLDs; people over 65; people at very high risk of severe form; people with serious risk factor pathologies, according to the classification established by the Haute Autorité de santé; severely immunocompromised people; people who have received the Covid-19 Janssen vaccine.

To make an appointment at a vaccination center: via www.sante.fr, or by telephone on 02 79 46 11 56, regional number accessible from 8 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, or on 0 800 009 110, national number green, from 6 to 10 p.m. 7/7.

A screening

Between October 17 and October 23, 89,782 people were tested, 1,109 of whom tested positive. The positivity rate is 1.24%.

In addition, 28 clusters have been identified in Normandy, including 10 in Seine-Maritime, 5 in Calvados and 2 in Manche, 8 in Eure and 3 in Orne.

Infographic: follow the evolution of the situation in Normandy

