Conor McGregor has a fix for Manchester United

Conor McGregor believes Manchester United must part ways with his manager.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is under pressure at Manchester United after the Red Devils’ humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. The Norwegian is still in charge of the club and could stay on the sidelines for the trip to Tottenham next weekend, but many want him replaced and Conor McGregor is one of them.

If the UFC star doesn’t want Solskjaer to be completely fired by Manchester United, he believes a change is needed.

“The problem at Manchester United is that there is just a bunch of young guys talking to each other, to peers,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.





“You need someone above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo was playing. A peer. Not enough.

“I love and respect Ole to the fullest, but his role needs to be revamped. My opinion.”

When fans responded to the Irishman, he made his point clear.

“Ole is at United forever! His role just needs to be readjusted.”

Others share McGregor’s view on Manchester United, and many believe Solskjaer has a role to play at Old Trafford. The problem is, he might not be able to work things out from the sidelines.