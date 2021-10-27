Coronavirus in the world: new cases, number of deaths, evolution and news by country





By Julie M.Published October 21, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 243,418,662 cases of coronavirus worldwide and 4,949,705 deaths. Discover the results of the countries and the evolution in the world concerning the coronavirus epidemic this Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

At Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the virus covid-19 hit 243,418,662 (+144,624) confirmed cases and did in total 4,949,705 (+3,298) dead in the world. We are now using open data provided by Google. In the news:

In France , the latest report provided by the health authorities concerning the covid-19 pandemic shows at least 7,140,294 cases of contamination in total, including at least +6,528 in the last 24 hours. We count this Wednesday, October 27, 2021, +33 deaths in 24 hours or 117,559 in total. The total number of EHPAD and EMS deaths shows a total of 26,882 (-1) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals is 90,677 (+34 in 24 hours). 49,893,729 people are fully vaccinated against covid-19 in France.

