Covid-19: drug touted as a “miracle cure” by Bolsonaro killed 200 in Brazil

Billed as the new chloroquine, proxalutamide, a treatment used for prostate cancer has been tested in questionable clinical trials in patients with Covid.

In any case, this is what emerges from a complaint lodged by Conep, the National Ethics Commission research, in September which was relayed on October 16 by the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Bioethics of Unesco (Redbioética-Unesco), as reported by Radio Classique.

“The complaint includes serious violations ethical research standards in which the rights of subjects were violated at different stages of the study, as well as the ethical review system “, explains the Unesco network.

Clinical tests

In question, clinical trials carried out in hospitals in Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil with proxalutamide, an antiandrogen, that is to say a male hormone blocker which is under development by the Chinese pharmaceutical laboratory Kintor for treatment of prostate and breast cancer.

Study carried out on 650 volunteers

The study of this drug carried out in Brazil on 650 volunteers would have caused the death of 200, most of the deaths being attributed to kidney and liver failure.

The endocrinologist Flávio Cadegiani was at the head of this research to determine the effectiveness of this drug on patients with Covid.

Endocrinologist Flávio Cadegiani defends himself

The investigation began in February, the ethics committee fear that the volunteers die needlessly.

The latter lodged a complaint, explaining that the data that had been provided had been truncated or even falsified.

For the endocrinologist Flávio Cadegiani, this complaint is not admissible.

As conclusões desse parecer refletem de verdade nosso estudo. Contradiz tudo o que o coordenador da CONEP alega. Não pedimos favor algum. Só queríamos uma análise técnica e imparcial, como essa, que está “desaparecida”. Onde está a resposta da CONEP (OBRIGATÓRIA) a esse parecer? – Flavio A. Cadegiani, MD, MSc, Ph.D. (@FlavioCadegiani) October 16, 2021

“The conclusions of this opinion reflect our study well. It contradicts everything that the coordinator of the ethics committee claims. We are not asking for any favors. We just wanted a technical and impartial analysis, like this one, which is” missing “.

One of the “most serious and alarming episodes of ethics violation”

But for the ethics branch of Unesco, this scandal could be one of the “most serious and alarming episodes of breach of ethics” and “violation of human rights” of patients in history. from Latin America, as Emergency Live reports.