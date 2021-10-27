Covid-19 pandemic “far from over”, warns WHO emergency committee

Watch out for slackening. According to the emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic is “far from over”. This is what he said Tuesday, October 26, calling on countries to recognize all vaccines approved by the agency.

This emergency committee on Covid-19, chaired by Frenchman Didier Houssin, meets every three months to take stock of the situation. Following his last meeting last week, he issued a statement on Tuesday in which he stressed that “While progress has been made through increased use of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, analysis of the current situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from over “.

In its recommendations to states, the committee remains opposed to the principle of proof of vaccination for international travel, given the inequitable distribution of vaccines around the world. It also calls on States to “recognize all vaccines that have received authorization for emergency use” of the WHO.





So far, the WHO has approved the two messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, the two Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac, the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson as well as various versions of the vaccine from Sinopharm and Sinovac. ‘Astrazeneca. A decision is expected very soon for the Covaxin vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.