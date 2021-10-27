Covid-19: WHO is closely monitoring a subvariant of the Delta variant





A subvariant of the Delta variant in the WHO sight. The World Health Organization announced, Wednesday, October 27, to closely monitor the contagiousness of the AY.4.2 line of the Delta variant. The latter is increasingly present in Covid-19 contaminations, which are on the rise in Europe. “An increase in transmission of the AY.4.2 sequence has been observed since July“, indicated the WHO in its weekly update on the pandemic. Concretely, the line contains three additional mutations compared to the original Delta variant, including two on the spike protein – the part of the virus which clings to human cells.

AY.4.2 sequences have been uploaded to the GISAID global database from 43 countries. In detail, 93% came from the UK, where a gradual increase in the proportion of new cases is seen: this line accounted for 5.9% of all Delta variant cases reported in the UK during the week starting 3 October.

It remains to discover the dangerousness of this new mutation. “Epidemiological and laboratory studies are underway” to establish whether AY.4.2 is more contagious or weakens antibodies, according to the WHO. If research confirms that the rate of transmission of this variant is higher, it could become predominant. It would then replace the Delta variant which has so far eclipsed the previous strains of Sars-CoV-2. This does not mean, however, that a fifth wave is assured.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.96 million people since the virus was detected in China at the end of 2019, according to an AFP report established from official sources. In total, more than 244 million cases have been identified. Last week, the number of new cases climbed 4% from the previous week, with 2.9 million new infections recorded. Europe is the only region in the world to report an increase. The total number of deaths increased by 5%, to more than 49,000 dead.

