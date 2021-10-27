Covid-19 – “Young children must be vaccinated”, says Moderna boss

CEO of Moderna, an American biotechnology company, the French Stéphane Bancel believes that “we must vaccinate young children”.

Should the vaccination against Covid-19 be extended to children under 12? If the debate divides, for Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, the answer is yes. “In my opinion, young children should be vaccinated”, he assures in the columns of the Parisian this Wednesday.





“If you look at what happened in the United States, where there have been many more cases of Delta than in France, almost 20% of Americans hospitalized were children, which was not to be expected. all the case with the original strain “, says Stéphane Bancel. According to him, “the variant (Delta, Editor’s note) has changed the game. We see many more severe forms at this age. This was not the case last year. It is really a phenomenon of 2021 (…). In addition, an infected child will transmit the Covid to his grandparents, who, if they have not been recalled, risk ending up in the hospital “.

Moderna announced on Monday, after conducting clinical trials, that its Covid-19 vaccine resulted in a strong immune response and was generally well tolerated by children aged 6 to 11.