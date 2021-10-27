Covid France map: department, incidence rate, vaccination

France has passed the bar of 5,000 new daily cases of Covid. The map of the departments and regions potentially under pressure in terms of incidence rate is again closely examined. As well as the country map by color for those who want to travel. Images.

Summary

[Mise à jour le 26 octobre 2021 à 18h19] Slight rebound for the Covid epidemic. As of October 26, France arsurpassed the 5,000 new case mark daily Covids. What are the departments again in red ? Those who remain below the vigilance threshold? What about the map of departments for wearing masks at school ? From country maps by color for travel ? Here are the latest images published by Public Health France, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Education and the Directorate General of Health and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for the epidemic in Europe.

According to the map published by the Ministry of National Education, from October 25, all departments are in green (and can therefore remove the mask inside and outside) except: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-maritimes, Ardèche, Aude, Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Jura, Lozère, Mayenne, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Paris, Yvelines, Vaucluse, Essonne, Hauts- de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val d’Oise, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana.

Protocol applicable by department from October 25, 2021 © Education.gouv.fr

Map of the incidence rate of Covid in France as of October 22 by color. © Data-gouv-fr

A classification of countries has been defined on the basis of health indicators. The lists of countries are likely to be adapted according to changes in their epidemic situation. They set the travel rules. The map was updated on October 24, 2021 by the government with the countries in green, orange and red depending on the health situation.





“Green” countries : countries and territories in which no active circulation of the virus is observed and no variant of concern has been identified. These are the countries of the European area, to which are added Australia, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Hong- Kong, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Senegal, Taiwan, Union of the Comoros, Uruguay and Vanuatu.

These are all countries that are not included in the lists of “green” and “red” countries, for example the United Kingdom, for which an obligation of testing of less than 24 hours for unvaccinated people has been. added. “Red” countries : countries in which an active circulation of the virus is observed with the presence of variants of concern. These are the following countries: Afghanistan, Brazil, Costa Rica, Cuba, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Suriname and Turkey.

Map of countries in red, orange and green as of October 24 © Government; en

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 7 days (incidence rate) is a good indicator for understanding the progression of the epidemic. It is closely followed by the government.

Using data from Public Health France, the Géodes site posted a map on October 22, 2020 showing the incidence rate of the Covid-19 epidemic by municipalities.

Below is the map of France showing the incidence rate (number of people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus per 100,000 inhabitants) over a sliding week, all ages combined, in France.

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues to accelerate in France. Geodes has made available a map that lists the people vaccinated in each region.

Map of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, in Europe, week 38-39 (Sept 20-Oct 3) © Ecdc.europa.eu

Map of the Covid-19 epidemic in the world, week 38-39 (Sept 20-Oct 3) © Ecdc.europa.eu

Sources

– For French data: dashboard available on government.fr and the GEODES cartographic observatory of Public Health France.

– For international data: maps from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).