Covid: Moderna vaccine can continue to be used for booster dose, confirms EMA

By Cécile D. Posted on October 26, 2021 at 9:58 am

Some countries have suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine due to a possibly higher than anticipated risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. The High Authority of Health urged caution by advising against its use for booster doses. This October 26, the European Medicines Agency reassures us: the Moderna vaccine is considered safe enough for it to always be used on people over 18 years old.

The vaccine booster campaign started in mid-September in France: the most vulnerable people facing the virus are encouraged to have a third injection of the vaccine. To boost the immune defenses of these populations as much as possible, the health authorities have decided that only the most effective vaccines, and having the least amount ofSide effects would be used for this campaign. Thus, the booster doses are currently carried out with the vaccines Pfizer Where Moderna.

This situation has been questioned after the discovery of unwanted side effects. Friday, October 15, 2021, the High Authority of Health recommended that you no longer use Moderna for third doses. The institution is concerned about serious side effects, in particular a risk of pericarditis and of myocarditis which could be more important with this vaccine, especially in youth.

It was the Scandinavian countries that raised the alarm on this subject the previous week. The Sweden, Norway and Finland have suspended the use of Moderna among under 30. A study, having ” found that men injected with Moderna’s vaccine and under the age of 30 had a slightly increased risk of developing inflammation of the myocardium “, Panicked the health authorities of these countries, underlines the Parisian.

The Haute Autorité de Santé adds that due to the moderate virus circulation in recent weeks, it is possible to temporarily suspend the use of one of the vaccines used in France without putting the population at risk, while theEuropean Medicines Agency gives its opinion.





Moderna is not expected to be withdrawn entirely from the French market, and people who have received their first two doses with this vaccine are not at particular risk of developing serious conditions. The HAS indicates to act simply ” as a precautionary principle “.

So far, the Moderna vaccine is used much less than Pfizer: alone a third dose in six is performed with Moderna. However, this situation could put the vaccination campaign in difficulty, since the Ministry of the Economy indicated on Tuesday, October 12 that France would receive in the coming days 1.6 million Moderna doses and 1.2 million Pfizer doses.

Green light for Moderna

The opinion of the European Medicines Agency will not be long in coming. This Tuesday, October 26, the institution decided. EMA always approves use Moderna vaccine for vaccination booster campaigns, in adults 18 years of age and over.

Based on the current known data, the side effect patterns caused by the third dose are very similar to those seen after the second dose by Moderna. The European Medicines Agency is therefore monitoring these reactions closely, but does not consider it necessary to stop the use of this vaccine entirely.

“ The risk of inflammatory heart problems and other very rare side effects after a booster is carefully monitored. », Assures the agency. “ The booster dose is half the dose used after the first injections », She adds, according to the World and AFP.