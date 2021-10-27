criminal proceedings against Alec Baldwin “not excluded”

The police of Santa Fe gave a press conference this Wednesday, during which the first elements of the investigation were revealed.

Criminal proceedings against actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed a cinematographer on the set of a western last week, are not ruled out at this point, the prosecutor investigating the incident said on Wednesday. fatal shot.

“It was he who operated the weapon,” said Santa Fe prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies at a press conference. “All options are on the table at this stage” and “no one is excluded” regarding possible lawsuits, she said.

Searches conducted at the Bonanza Creek ranch in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21, resulted in the seizure of 500 ammunition, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.





Police suspect the presence of live ammunition

Pending the conclusions of the forensic science, investigators believe that it is a mixture of dummy cartridges, blank cartridges and live ammunition.

“We will determine how (this live ammunition) got on the set, why it was there, because it should not have been there,” said Adan Mendoza.

The very strict recommendations of the film industry with regard to firearms prohibit the presence of live ammunition on set, precisely to prevent this type of accident.