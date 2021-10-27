Cybersecurity professional, a stressful but fulfilling job

The National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi) has launched an “Observatory of cybersecurity professions”. The opportunity to take stock of the sector, which is booming against a backdrop of increasing cyberthreats.

The national authority headed by Guillaume Poupard indicates that it has launched this investigation to “go beyond clichés and bring together objective information […] on the sector, profiles, professions and cybersecurity training “. While recruitment is becoming a national issue in terms of cybersecurity, it is also a question of supporting French companies in their recruitment strategy.

With more than 15,665 vacancies in 2019, the cyber job market is in the process of being structured. Today, it is also mainly occupied by male engineers, young or retrained, mainly located in Île-de-France. They are generally stressed, but also fulfilled. These are some points that can be remembered from the first “Cybersecurity Trades Observatory” launched this Monday, October 25, 2012 by the National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi).

The Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly recently announced 770 additional “cyber-combatants” enlistments within the armed forces, the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) and the General Directorate for External Security (DGSE). The objective for France today is to have 5,000 cyber-combatants capable of working on three essential axes of national defense: the anticipation of cyberthreats, the detection of attacks and the operations of response to incidents. This “army” will be partly based in Rennes, at the Cyberdefense Command (ComCyber), an operational unit created in 2017. The training of young people and professionals in cybersecurity professions is also part of the national plan announced in early 2021 by Emmanuel Macron .

A particularly active private sector

According to the “Cybersecurity Trades Observatory”, the share of the public sector in cybersecurity trades remains low, however, with a representation of only 22% of profiles. It would seem that most candidates prefer the private sector (73% of profiles). A small part (3%) evolves as an independent or self-employed person and a tiny rate (1%) in the associative environment. All sectors combined, the majority (50%) earns between 35,000 and 65,000 € gross per year. And this especially in three professions: cybersecurity engineer, cybersecurity consultant and cybersecurity architect. Only 12% of profiles earn € 100,000 or more gross per year. On the other side of the range, 12% also earn less than € 35,000 gross per year. According to the figures in the report, the highest salaries are found in the largest structures (1000 employees or more).

Women are largely under-represented in cybersecurity, according to the study: 89% of professionals in the field are men. Most of them (54%) are located in Île-de-France, although Brittany, Occitanie, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and New Aquitaine represent around a quarter of the sector. In addition, cybersecurity professionals have mostly joined the profession recently, 45% with less than five years of seniority. They would mainly be young graduates or people in retraining. Only 16% of professionals have evolved in the profession for at least 16 years.

Another interesting point is that recruitment seems to show a certain flexibility: if they are highly qualified (with a diploma or a level of qualification greater than or equal to bac +5), nearly half of the professionals in the sector do not have a diploma. nor specialized certification in cybersecurity. Recruitment would also be done mainly via the hidden market (professional networks, direct approaches, spontaneous applications, etc.).

Finally, the job does not seem easy: 63% of people who work in the sector find their job stressful. May the potential candidates be reassured, however, 89% of respondents to the Anssi survey say they are satisfied with the exercise of their profession and most plan to stay in the sector.