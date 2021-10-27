More

    Dark web: 150 people arrested in an international police operation

    NewsWorld


    By domino effect, the closure of Darkmarket has put fonts around the world on many new avenues. They led to the arrest of 150 individuals and seizures of drugs and firearms.

    Big net on the Dark Web. Europol and various police forces around the world have announced the arrest of 150 suspected suspects involved in the purchase or sale of illicit goods on the dark web, as part of a coordinated international operation involving nine countries.

    The operation, known as Dark HunTOR, consisted of a “A series of distinct but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, with coordination efforts led by Europol and Eurojust”. The authorities say they have seized more than 26.7 million euros in cash and virtual currencies, as well as 234 kg of drugs and 45 firearms. The drugs seized include 152 kg of amphetamine, 27 kg of opioids and over 25,000 ecstasy pills.


    Dark HunTOR was made possible by the recent shutdown of DarkMarket, which was until recently the world’s largest illegal market on the dark web. The German authorities, who arrested the alleged operator of the market and dismantled the criminal infrastructure, provided investigators with extensive evidence, then compiled by Europol’s European Cybercrime Center (EC3) which was able to identify new key targets in many countries.

    As part of this operation, the Italian authorities also closed the dark web marketplaces known as “DeepSea” and “Berlusconi”, which together displayed more than 100,000 advertisements of illegal products. Four administrators were arrested and 3.6 million euros in cryptocurrency seized. Most of the arrests took place in the United States (65) and Germany (47), but there are also three in France.

    Europol said operations are continuing and investigations could lead to further seizures and arrests.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleVaimalama Chaves panic-stricken and the ball in his stomach: “big first” with his darling Nicolas
    Next articleRenfe wants to challenge Eurostar between Paris and London

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC