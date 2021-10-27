DBV Technologies: a factor of annoyance in the USA

(CercleFinance.com) – DBV Technologies crashed on the stock market this Thursday after the decision of the American drug authority to ask to examine new data on Viaskin Peanut, its experimental treatment for peanut allergy.

On the occasion of an update on recent regulatory developments, the French laboratory indicated that it had received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which the health agency calls for a ‘sequential approach’ of the development program of its modified patch (mVP).

In medical parlance, a ‘sequential’ or statistical approach makes it possible to identify the different phases of a process and to determine the sequences determining the passage from one stage to another.





As it happens, the FDA wants to review the data regarding a study on the release of protein absorption before providing its recommendations.

Consequently, the study of adhesion and harmlessness known as ‘STAMP’ will not be launched until DBV will not have received a complete return of the agency.

Around 4:00 p.m., DBV shares fell 23.5%, the biggest drop in the Paris market.

In Europe, the examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut is progressing in accordance with procedures, however specifies the biopharmaceutical company.

DBV also believes that the EMA could make its decision on the potential marketing authorization for Viaskin Peanut as early as the first quarter of 2022.