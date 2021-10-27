DBV Technologies wins after an update on current regulatory files



(Photo credits: DBV Technologies -)

Another very difficult session for DBV Technologies. The biotech, which is working on an allergy desensitization patch, fell by more than 20%, signing, by far, the strongest decline in SBF 120.

During its quarterly update, the company reported on regulatory discussions around Viaskin Peanut and the strong market reaction indicates that many investors are worried about its content.

Regarding first of all the American file, DBV Technologies indicates that, on October 14, it received a communication from the FDA concerning the submission of the STAMP protocol. The US health authority has called for a sequential approach to the DBV patch development program.

In particular, according to the press release, she wants to “review data from DBV’s study on release of protein uptake before providing additional comments on the design of the STAMP protocol.”

DBV specifies in the wake that “the FDA indicated that it would soon provide recommendations on the best way to demonstrate the comparability of the protein absorption of the modified patch with the reference patch (cVP). The STAMP trial will not be not launched until DBV receives full feedback “from the FDA. The vagueness surrounding the timeframe for receiving these recommendations and their impact on the start of the STAMP protocol may have fueled investor mistrust.





Questions for Europe

The tone is not necessarily more reassuring in Europe. The group specifies that the examination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut “is progressing in accordance with

the procedures established by the EMA and the ongoing discussions with the latter “and that it works in particular” to assess the best way to respond to its objections, including the remaining major objection which calls into question the scope of the data, such as the clinical relevance and the size effect demonstrated by a single pivotal clinical study “.

Here too, the company will have to specify what the persistence of this “major objection” (MO) raised by the EMA when DBV theoretically had three months to respond to it means in concrete terms. In the worst case scenario, could this imply the need to produce a 2nd confirmatory phase 3 study? DBV indicates that further exchanges with the EMA are planned, so we should learn more in the coming months. It should be remembered that a drug cannot be approved in Europe as long as there is a major objection from the EMA.

The biotech explains in any case in its press release “that the EMA could make its decision on the potential marketing authorization for Viaskin Peanut in the first quarter of 2022”. while she mentioned in her previous press release a possible response from the 4th quarter of 2021.

LG (redaction@boursorama.fr)