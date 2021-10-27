Deadly clashes in Pakistan during a demonstration against Charlie Hebdo



DEADLY HURTS IN PAKISTAN DURING A DEMONSTRATION AGAINST CHARLIE HEBDO

by Mubasher Bukhari and Asif Shahzad

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Clashes in Pakistan between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting once again at the call of a banned Islamist group against the publication of Muhammad cartoons in Charlie Hebdo left several dead and injured on Wednesday in both camps, police and the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) movement said.

Clashes erupted on the outskirts of Lahore in eastern Pakistan, a Punjab police spokesperson said, as protesters gathered at the call of the TLP began marching towards Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. .

“TLP militants used SMG (machine guns), AK 47 (assault rifles) and pistols to target police officers, as a result of which several officers were martyred,” the spokesperson said. not specifying the number of killed, content to report about 25 wounded.





Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said three police officers were killed and 70 others wounded, eight of them seriously, adding that paramilitary forces would be deployed in Punjab to try to bring the situation under control.

The TLP for its part reported several victims – killed or injured – in its ranks.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government would not hesitate to use force to prevent protesters from marching in the direction of Islamabad.

“We can no longer tolerate this,” he said during a press conference in Islamabad. “We have shown restraint so far, but the challenge to state authority can no longer be tolerated.”

Thousands of TLP supporters have been blocking Pakistan’s main highway since Friday to demand the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador for the publication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad in the French weekly Charlie Hebdo.

After the failure of negotiations with the government, the demonstrators began to march in the direction of Islamabad on Wednesday.

This is the third national campaign launched since 2017 by the TLP against the publication of cartoons of Muhammad by Charlie Hebdo. The weekly published these cartoons, deemed blasphemous by some Muslims, for the first time in 2006. It republished them last year at the time of the opening of the trial of the January 2015 attacks which notably targeted its editorial staff in Paris. .

