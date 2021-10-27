death has struck… a terrible traffic accident has claimed the life of his “little angel”!

As if her health problems, and her estrangement from her family – Prince Albert and their children Jacques and Gabriella – for months were not enough, Charlene of Monaco announced terrible news on October 26. The Princess of Monaco, who is still recovering from her last ENT surgery, far from the rock, has lost her beloved little dog in a dramatic accident.

A new ordeal

On her Instagram account, she announced this Tuesday morning: “My little Angel died last night, she was crushed. I will miss you so much, rest in peaceAt the moment, it is not known whether the little doggie, named Angel, was run over while under his supervision, in South Africa, or if he had remained in Monaco.

It must be said that at the princely palace, the former swimmer has already lost a faithful companion, Carlo, a Yorkshire, (partner of Monte, a chihuahua). The little fur ball died during the move of Albert and Charlene with their newborns to a villa with garden in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, 6 years ago.

Charlene loves small dogs





In 2015, Princess Charlene had declared about this disappearance, in the columns of Paris Match that Monte was “inconsolable“after the loss of Carlo. And to add:”They were each other’s best friends, and they were my best friends too.Prince Albert is said to have given his wife another dog after this loss. The princess also spoke of two other chihuahuas, Thula and Wena (both words are isizulu and mean “stay calm”).

