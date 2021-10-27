Death of Maradona: “He swelled and swelled the poor, until his heart exploded”

The former lawyer of Diego Maradona said that the medical treatment given to his client “was very bad, that’s why he died”, Monday, October 25 at the end of his testimony in the investigation into the death of ex-Argentinian football star.

“The mistakes made were many because Diego died, he swelled and swelled the poor man until his heart exploded,” Matias Morla told reporters after his testimony of more than three hours in the prosecutor’s office in San Isidro, in the northern suburbs of Buenos Aires, which is investigating the circumstances of the former footballer’s death.

The medical treatment Maradona received “was very bad, that’s why he died,” said the lawyer.

Diego Maradona, who suffered from kidney and liver problems, heart failure, neurological deterioration and addiction to alcohol and psychotropic drugs, died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60 years, two weeks after an operation for a hematoma on the head.

He was convalescing in a private residence under the supervision of a medical team of seven people already heard by justice within the framework of the investigation for “manslaughter with aggravating circumstances” opened to determine if the ex-star of the round ball was “abandoned” to a slow agony for lack of adequate care.





“He had a strange, robotic voice, very high-pitched and intermittent”

Matias Morla recounted his last visit to his client on November 16, nine days before his death. “When I entered the house he had a strange, robotic, very high-pitched and intermittent voice, I informed everyone about Diego’s state of health. Then I realized that it was because of the amount of water retained in the body, ”he said.

The lawyer called “madness” the decision of the family to continue the recovery of Maradona outside a hospital environment.

One thing is moral responsibility and another is legal responsibility

Maradona “had no reason to go to a house when the doctors said he had to stay in the clinic,” he said, believing he had been “abandoned by his daughters”, in reference to the two eldest daughters, Dalma and Gianinna. “But one thing is moral responsibility and another is legal responsibility,” he said.

Matias Morla and the eldest daughters of ex-number 10 are engaged in a legal battle over the use of the “Maradona” brand.

At the beginning of September, the courts rejected an action brought by Dalma and Gianinna against Matias Morla who is authorized to market the names, nicknames and pseudonyms referring to Maradona who had given him power of attorney in 2015 in order to provide financial support to his sisters. .

Civil justice is also seized of the sharing of the legacy of the former star of FC Barcelona and Naples. Besides Dalma (34) and Gianinna (32), Maradona recognized three other children from different relationships: Diego Junior (34), Jana (25) and Diego Fernando (8).