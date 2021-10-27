Demon Slayer the Hinokami Chronicles: the game is a slashing success and reveals its sales

A true global phenomenon, the Demon Slayer franchise recently made a little excursion into the world of video games with The Hinokami Chronicles. And it is a definite success, at least commercially speaking.

Building on the popularity of the manga, anime and even the recently released film, Demon Slayer is a franchise that is totally exploding internationally. Thereby, he needed a video game to go along with this success and so the project was entrusted to CyberConnect2, the Japanese studio behind Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Today, the time has come to take stock… and SEGA has nothing to complain about.

Blades, demons and above all a million sales

The least we can say is that Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a very beautiful and fresh product. It was released on October 15 only, and on a host of platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One, there was something for a bunch of people and this expanded target has clearly paid off. since we learn… that the million copies sold have just been exceeded.

A very nice score for a sharp launch, which should increase further over time and especially with the approach of the Christmas holidays. By the way, don’t forget that our full test is available at this address.





