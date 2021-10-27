Denis Villeneuve tells what he didn’t like on the set

The filming of Dune forced Denis Villeneuve to upset his usual production rhythm.

The shootings, it never goes as planned. Sometimes it is all your decorations that disappear overnight, washed away or destroyed by a maelstrom as on Waterworld. Sometimes the chaos is such that the director’s companion writes it a logbook that will become a making-of from hell as Eleanor Coppola on Apocalypse Now. And sometimes, unfortunately, people die from neglect of a supposedly blank gun like on the set of Alec Baldwin’s western.

If Denis Villeneuve had a tragedy on the set of Blade Runner 2049 in 2016, with the death of a 28-year-old technician following the collapse of a platform, the filming of Dune went well despite colossal challenges like the construction of a base camp in six weeks in the Jordanian desert which mobilized nearly 200 workers. A gigantism which finally paid off since the sequel already has a release date while Christopher Nolan described the film as a “gift” for the cinema.

However, that did not prevent Denis Villeneuve from having to take up challenges, perhaps more personal. On the occasion of the Director’s cut podcast between him and Christopher Nolan for the release of Dune in the United States, the director returned to the constraints imposed by such a massive blockbuster ($ 165 million), particularly in terms of the means employed:

“For the first time in my life, I decided to work with more than one team, because otherwise I wasn’t even there… it was too much work to accomplish in too little time. For the first time, I had to learn to lead several teams at the same time, and it’s not the best way to work. I like to work with a camera and a tripod. But I had no choice… I had to do like that. “





In April 2020, in an interview for Collider, the immense cinematographer Roger Deakins (collaborator of most of the Coen brothers’ films) revealed that the studio was hoping that he and Villeneuve would shoot Blade Runner 2049 with nine cameras, which the duo refused to maximize the use of a single camera. Multiplying the number of cameras and teams makes it possible to reduce filming time and costs for studios, not always very careful about consistency and quality. We can thank the Denis and the Roger of the world of cinema for opposing this logic.