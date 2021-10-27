Diane Kruger, chic fiancée at the American Ballet Theater

Tuesday night in New York, Diane Kruger was among the personalities to have been invited to the American Ballet Theater gala.

It is always full of grace and elegance that Diane Kruger has reappeared in public in New York. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the 45-year-old actress was indeed one of the people invited to the traditional American Ballet Theater gala.

Adorned with Chaumet jewelry and dressed in a black rhinestone dress designed by designer Wes Gordon for the Carolina Herrera house, Diane Kruger has just joined Wes Gordon on site, also in the game. The duo, who attended a dinner, notably met Brooke Shields, Olivia Palermo, Liev Schreiber and Tommy Dorfman (seen in the series “13 Reasons Why”) during this event.

Goodbye West Coast

Three months ago, in August 2021, the engagement of Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus had been formalized in the press. “(The marriage proposal) was done in private. They are very happy to strengthen their relationship, ”said an informant at the E! Site at the time. News. The informant had clarified that the couple had also sold their California property to live full time on the East Coast.





Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus (52) met in 2015 on the set of the movie “Sky” and are parents of an adorable little girl who will celebrate her third birthday on November 2. A few days ago, the actress unveiled a new glimpse of her daughter, seen from the back during a trip to Disneyland.

