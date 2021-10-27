Did Margaux have cosmetic surgery? This detail that questions viewers

Tuesday October 26, 2021, Margaux, the greatest Maestro in the history of the show Don’t forget the lyrics made a long awaited comeback on France 2. The viewers were very impatient to find the talented young woman, at the alongside other former flagship candidates of the program, for the Masters. At the end of the evening, she qualified for the rest … to the great pleasure of Nagui, fan of the young woman, whom he also welcomed with great emotion on the stage of the program. It must be said that the latter had remained for 59 episodes alongside Nagui, with whom she thus forged links during her television adventure.





But on Twitter, there were many comments about the Maestro’s physique. It was especially his nose that was commented on. Some are convinced that Margaux succumbed to the temptation of cosmetic surgery to redo her nose. “Margaux has not given birth but she has a new nose”, “But! Margaux’s nose has changed!”, “Margaux’s rhinoplasty is too well done. It does not distort her face and it is not the invisible noses made in Instagram mdr “, can we still read on Twitter on this subject.

Margaux faced Estelle, a former candidate who ranks 34th in the standings. Nagui then teased her on her voice which she had missed a lot, obviously: "I had forgotten how well you sang, it feels good to hear you, yes it's true", he launched, before joking: "You

