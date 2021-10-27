More

    Disappointing audiences of “A French Affair”: Guillaume de Tonquédec points to “a little too many advertising inserts”

    A disappointment that questions. In September, TF1 broadcast what was expected as one of the highlights of its fiction season: “A French Affair”, a six-part mini-series retracing the affair of little Grégory. Despite a rich cast, composed in particular of Guillaume de Tonquédec, Dominique Blanc, Gilbert Melki and Gérard Jugnot and despite the notoriety of this extraordinary criminal case, the investigation of which is still ongoing 37 years after the facts, viewers have not attended with an average watch audience of only 3.10 million curious, for a market share of 15.2% among the general public and 19.6% on the target of women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. Scores far from the expectations of the front page.

    “A real disappointment”

    Invited this Wednesday of the “Buzz TV” of “TV Mag”, Guillaume de Tonquédec, interpreter of the gendarme Etienne Sesmat in the series, returned to this experience. “I think there are several reasons. (…) ‘There are laws that dictate success’, as Louis Jouvet said, but no one knows them. It’s the same with failure“. The comedian evoked”a real disappointment“regarding these scores.”We went back to the heart of the matter with respect, that’s why I said yes, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it“.

    After the observation, Guillaume de Tonquédec tried to outline some possible explanations, evoking a complicated comeback for all the French: “We took full face, all, in our personal lives and in our work“. For the one who will play tonight in” Germinal “for France 2, the way in which” A French affair “was broadcast on TF1 may also have weighed in the balance.”Inserts that were a little too numerous or that cut the direction of the storytelling on such a difficult and sensitive subject, maybe that didn’t help“, thought the actor. And also to evoke a programming a little too early in the season:”Maybe people didn’t really want to hear about the death of a child in a back to school which is really very difficult.“. He nevertheless concluded his remarks by qualifying the mini-series of TF1 of”real success“.


