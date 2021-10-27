Divorced from Huawei, Honor makes a comeback in France

Honor is back and wants to quickly make up for lost time. Removed from the smartphone market following the US decisions against Huawei, the Chinese manufacturer was sold to a Chinese consortium at the end of 2020. Now independent of the banned company (at least, officially), Honor has been able to renew links with its partners such as Qualcomm and Google in order to recover the Snapdragon 5G chips and the Google Play Services that were banned from it a few months ago.

A year later, after a few advertising operations to get people talking about him again, Honor is already back. Today, the brand is launching the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite, two mid-range smartphones designed for the end of the year celebrations. Honor only has to hope that the French have not forgotten it.

Honor 50: a smartphone that looks like a Huawei

In testing soon at 01net.com, the Honor 50 is a rather competitive mid-range smartphone. Equipped with a 6.57-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, a 108 Mpix main sensor (+ ultra wide-angle, macro and depth sensor) and ‘a 4300 mAh battery compatible with ultra-fast 66W charging, the mobile seems very versatile. It is of course compatible with all Google apps, unlike Huawei devices.





Very thin (7.78 mm) and light (175 grams), the Honor 50 surely reminds you of another smartphone: the Huawei Nova 9. It must be said that aesthetically, these devices are identical. The shell of an Honor will easily fit a Huawei. Does this mean that Honor is in cahoots with Huawei and continues to work with him in secret? It’s too early to tell. Honor defends herself by claiming that the device was designed a long time ago, hence its resemblance.

Also to discover in video:

In addition to the Honor 50, the Chinese manufacturer will launch in the coming days the Honor 50 Lite, an entry-level smartphone modeled on… the Huawei Nova 9 Lite. These devices will be marketed respectively at prices of 549 euros and 299 euros. Will Honor return to her former position?