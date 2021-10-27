Doom Eternal: The Underworld is unleashed with the long-awaited Horde Mode!

More than a year and a half after its release, Doom Eternal continues its journey with the announcement of the deployment of update 6.66 at a very well chosen number, since it allows players to finally embark on the biting horde and to unleash hell!

Horde Mode is a mode that offers new challenges for Doom Eternal players, while inviting them to climb to the top of the seasonal leaderboards. The principle of Horde Mode is rather simple because we start by having all the skills, runes, masteries and upgrades, but being armed only with the shotgun. Then, well, you have to unsolder waves of demons came from hell for unlock new weapons and gain in firepower.

In total, it will take overcome three levels, proposing an increasing difficulty. Obviously, there are rewards to be found. Thus, the players who will complete all the proposed puzzles and all the encounters will be able to unlock skins, including Slayer Biker skin and Doom 2 skin. It should also be noted that various difficulty levels are offered, and that players are enticed to challenge others by completing bonus rounds, eliminating special demons, or refusing to use certain weapons.





This update 6.66 is also an opportunity for id Software bring new features to Battlemode, which thus goes to version 2.0. This new version completely overhaul the filing system, rewarding winning streaks, revamping matchmaking, adding a new card called Fortress, a playable demon and new rewards. Finally, Bethesda states that two new master levels have been added. These are named Master Nucleus of Mars and Pointe du Monde but attention, because the second requires to have The Ancient Gods, Part II DLC. All the patch notes are to be found on the official website of the game.

Learn more about Doom Eternal

Buy Doom Eternal on Amazon