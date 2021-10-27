Drama in Saut-Maripa: the town hall wants to destroy all the carbets on the site

Unlike the other groups on site, the Colombes Culture association was not supposed to sleep in Saut-Maripa last night. They were heading towards Camopi, but their transport by pirogue could not be carried out for reasons which remain to be determined. The town hall of Saint-Georges also wishes to destroy all the carbets on the site as soon as the investigation is completed.

We know a little more about the circumstances of the tragedy which took place yesterday in Saut-Maripa and which cost the life of a 17-year-old Kouroucian teenager, educated at the Lycée Gaston-Monnerville. The group of 25 people affected by the collapse of the carbet, shortly before 6:00 p.m., was part of the Colombes Culture association. The group was heading to Camopi for a stay of “ learning holidays Which was to take place until November 1st.

The group was, however, not supposed to sleep in Saut-Maripa yesterday confirmed Samuel Finielz, Public Prosecutor. “The stay was improvised during the day because they had to leave on Camopi then their transport by canoe could not be carried out for reasons which are not yet determined.“, he informs.

Antoine Leduc, Chief of Staff of the Saint-Georges Town Hall specifies: “there was a failure at the level of their provider. So they looked for shelter at the last minute“.

“Over a hundred people on site and not a single statement made“

The choice of carbet turned out to be limited for this group because “there was a large concentration of kayakers“in Saut-Maripa, continues Antoine Leduc.We’re delusional, you’ve got over a hundred people there and not a single statement has been made. You have 80 kids and not even a means of satellite communication“.

The chief of staff continues: “Even if they had asked, we would not have allowed such large groups to be present on site. There is absolutely nothing in terms of hygiene. There is no running water, no toilet, no electricity“.





The town hall of Saint-Georges thus usually informs which carbet to use when the request for an overnight authorization is made. The shelter under which the group of the Colombes Culture association had settled was the subject of an access ban. “But the problem is that the prohibition sign is regularly torn off. There is a large attendance and we do not have the means to check on a daily basis“.

The town hall of Saint-Georges now wishes to completely destroy the site. “Since people cannot comply with an authorization request. When the gendarmerie investigation is over, we will completely crush the structure so that we will no longer be faced with this kind of problem. We’ll crush them all“.

The criminal investigation entrusted to the Saint-Georges gendarmerie and the Matoury search brigade will attempt to determine the circumstances of the accident.