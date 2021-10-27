Dutch justice orders the return to Ukraine of archaeological treasures from Crimea

The works from Crimean museums had been loaned by Ukraine to the Netherlands for an exhibition. But, in the meantime, Moscow has taken control of the peninsula.

Dutch justice on Tuesday ordered the return to Ukraine of a priceless collection of archaeological treasures loaned by Crimea to a museum in Amsterdam, shortly before Moscow’s annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula. A stop described as “VictoireBy Kiev, but denounced by Moscow. “The Amsterdam Court of Appeal ordered the Allard Pierson Museum to hand over the “Crimean Treasures” to the Ukrainian State», Declared the judges. “Although the museum pieces originate from Crimea and in this regard can be considered part of the heritage of Crimea, they are part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian state as it exists as a Independent state since 1991“, Year of the collapse of the USSR of which Ukraine was a federated republic, ruled this court.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately welcomed this “right decision“, a “long-awaited victory“, Adding that Ukraine”always get back what belongs to him“, Including in the future Crimea, unilaterally attached to Russia in March 2014.”After the Scythian gold, we will recover the CrimeaZelensky promised on Twitter.

These treasures “never belonged to Kiev museums” and “they must be returnedIn Crimea, Meijer told reporters. Russian Senators Vladimir Djabarov and Andrei Klichas also lamented Tuesday’s judgment, warning that Russia would not let “without answer” this “biased decision“. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment officially on the judgment. “We would of course like our collection to be back in his house.“, He had nevertheless underlined in September.

A long battle

In November 2014, four Crimean museums jointly initiated legal action to force the Archaeological Museum of the University of Amsterdam, Allard Pierson, to return the works, loaned for the exhibition “Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea“. But, in 2016, a Dutch court ruled that these archaeological treasures should be handed over to Ukraine, explaining that Crimea, a territory once at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, was not considered an autonomous state.





The Crimean museums then appealed the judgment, arguing that the gold belonged to this region. In 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal stressed that it needed more time to rule. As for the treasures, they were in the meantime kept in a “safe place»By the Allard Pierson museum. The rich collection of objects dating from the second century AD until the early Middle Ages was loaned to this Amsterdam museum less than a month before the annexation of Crimea, following an ongoing military intervention. a referendum of attachment deemed illegal by Kiev and the West.

A “millennial history“

Torn between Ukraine and Russia, who both demanded the return of the objects, the Allard Pierson Museum was taken “between the devil and the deep sea», Estimated the Dutch court in 2016. Its judgment had provoked the anger of Moscow and the joy of Petro Poroshenko, then president of Ukraine. According to him, the decision meant that “not only Scythian gold is Ukrainian, but also Crimea is Ukrainian“.

It was therefore for the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to decide. Since the case does not appear to be covered by Dutch and European laws, nor to be linked to world heritage as defined by Unesco, it was now, according to this jurisdiction, “decide who has the strongest rights“. “We not only collect museum pieces“, but also “relics testifying to our millennial history», Reacted Tuesday in a video, after the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kouleba. During the trial, “all Russian falsifications and manipulations“Resulted in a”fiasco», He concluded.