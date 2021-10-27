Eight years in prison required against Koffi Olomide for sexual assault

Eight years in prison were required Monday evening against the star of Congolese rumba Koffi Olomide, on appeal in Versailles for sexual assault and kidnapping of four of his ex-dancers.

Faced with the Franco-Congolese singer, present at the hearing, the prosecution asked to return to the “sinking” of the first judgment and to find guilty this “powerful man”, an international star who now lives in France.

At first instance, the Nanterre court had sentenced him in March 2019 to two years in prison for “sexual assault” on one of these young women, declared a minor at the time of the facts.

The public prosecutor, who had requested seven years’ imprisonment, appealed against this sentence. The star singer from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was released from the charges against three of the dancers.

The judgment was reserved on December 13.

Four Congolese women, who lodged a complaint between 2007 and 2013 and are civil parties to the trial, accuse Koffi Olomidé of having locked them in a guarded pavilion near Paris, during his French tours, and of having forced them to have sex with him, on a regular basis for some.

Since then, none has returned to the Congo for “fear” of the consequences facing an international star whom they nicknamed before the affair the “president.” One said she made at least one suicide attempt.

His real name Antoine Agbepa Mimba, Koffi Olomide, light sweater under a large brown jacket, spoke for the first time publicly on the case, denouncing the “lies” of the civil parties in his deep voice. “These are concerted narratives,” a “plot” to “destroy my career,” he said.

Kidnapping? They “went to the Champs-Élysées” freely, he assures us. They could only go out when escorted? “They asked that we accompany them”, continues the singer.





– “The French dream” –

Kokki Olomide, however, admitted that he had a “right to oversee” their outings because “in the Congo, they all have the French dream”. He pleaded that he had to verify that they were not seeking to remain in France illegally after the Paris tour.

Two other men, close to the singer who now lives in France, are also retried, accused of complicity.

One of them – who also evokes “lies” of the civil parties in order to stay in France – admitted that he was “obliged” to follow them when they left the pavilion, because “they did not know the road “, for shopping for example, he said.

It is in this context that, according to the complainants, the singer allegedly sexually assaulted them. “It happened in hotels, sometimes in the car (…) in recording studios …”, said one of them, in tears at the bar.

“It’s wrong, it’s all wrong”, exclaimed Mr. Olomide before, “at no time was I alone with these girls,” he tried to repeat. During the investigation, he was initially indicted for rape, before being re-qualified.

“How can you make love in a studio? I’m hallucinating! There are sound engineers, there are assistants … It does not exist!”, He launched before the testimony of civil parties.

They said they were forced to have sex “several times” and then “three times a week” for one or “three or four times a month” for another.

“I let myself go, but I did not want”, explained one of them at the bar, her lawyer Me David Desgranges speaking of “hold” of the singer on his troops.

“There is absolutely no material element supporting the claims of the complainants,” said in his plea Me Antoine Vey, the singer’s lawyer alongside Emmanuel Marsigny. They pleaded for the release of their client.

Koffi Olomide has already been convicted in the DRC in 2012 for violence, and was expelled from Kenya in 2016 for having kicked one of his dancers.