EL (M) – J2 | Zero points for the French!

If Toulouse and Aix bowed to opponents of great caliber, Nîmes was hurt by losing to the Greeks of Athens (26-27). Nantes, at home, was also dominated from start to finish by the courageous players of Lemgo, despite an unsuccessful return in the money time (27-28).



If last week, it was the Fenix ​​and Aix that had suffered the most in the European League, they were not predicted to have a simpler duel this week. Moving on the side of Plock, Toulouse was leaving to play a team that she does not know so badly, having played them twice last season, bordering on the feat on the first leg as well as on the return.

Zhitnikov and Daszek condemn the Fenix

And on the line of his good performance in Berlin, and his victory in Nîmes, the Occitans hold the dragee high to their opponent at the start of the match. Without any left-back, Marmier not being on the trip, Danijel Andjelkovic’s men will manage to deliver a 5-0 to the Poles to take the reins of the match (7-5, 9 ′; 7-10, 15 ′). Erwin Feutchmann and Gonçalo Vieira make their arm speak in attack, and the local ball losses are fully exploited. Only here, the time out of Xavi Sabaté allows the entries of Zhitnikov and Michal daszek. The Russian makes his experience speak, by insisting on the physical duel against a Pierrick Chelle in post 2, while the Polish veteran enjoys his counter-attacks in the empty cage. And the brilliant passes from the Toulouse backs to Pettersson will not stop the bleeding (11-14, 21 ′; 16-14, 25 ′). After Sokolic’s second exclusion, the visitors returned to the locker room two lengths behind. Unfortunately for Toulouse fans, the French will never be able to catch up. Still in the match a quarter of an hour from the end (25-24, 44 ′), the third exclusion of Sokolic will be one too many and the players of Wisla Plock fly to the score with Zhitnikov (5/7) and Daszek (8/8) as main gunners (33-29, 60 ′). The Fenix ​​players do not have to be ashamed of their performance against a high quality armada, and with a much greater depth of bench. Nemanja Ilic and his men will try to unlock their counter in Spain during the next day, on the lands of Bidasoa Irun.

A remarkable decimated PAUC in Magdeburg

For Aix en Provence, we clearly predict the worst with a trip to the GETEC Arena from SC Magdeburg, which is undoubtedly among the very best teams in the world of handball at the start of the season. Faced with a team full of talents and in the best of its form, Thierry’s men will bravely try their luck. Without any semi-center of trade (Claire, Tarrafeta and Lagarde injured), and an unavailable Brasseleur, the task does not promise to be easy. However, from the outset, the Provençaux manage to take advantage of a very mobile Inaki Pecina, and a Kristjan kristjansson (6/11) present in the shoot and the pass (7-7, 12 ′). But opposite, the renowned striker Michael damgaard decides to take the match on his own. On the first 16 minutes, the 2016 Olympic champion has already planted 7 goals in the cages of a helpless Wesley Pardin (14-11, 21 ′). Corn Alejandro romero made a brilliant entry into the cages (50% stoppage over the last 10 minutes), while the Croatian Ivan Filipovic will be effective in attack to get his people back in the race, until returning to the locker room with a score of parity (18-18, 30 ′).

In the second act, the Dutch left-hander Kay smits restarted the meeting, but the PAUC managed to keep pace. Better, with an Alejandro Romero still at 50% with a quarter of an hour from the end, the visitors will manage to reduce the Germans to impotence for 10 long minutes: enough to pick up and even pass in front! (23-20, 37 ′; 23-25, 47 ′). And if all hopes are awakened then the time out of Bennet Wiegert will shower French hopes. The turning point of the game is a clean break, and the Magdeburgers are leaning on a Gisli Kristjansson very clever, eliminating Loesch then Racic, and obtaining precious penalties. Adding to this loss of Aix balls and wonderful Smits pralines, it is clear that the match is already over (28-25, 51 ′; 31-27, 60 ′). The PAUC thus fail after being overtaken in the money time, but the men of Thierry Anti can only be satisfied with such a performance on the outside, while the absentees were numerous, and the opponent monstrous. See you in two weeks at home, where Aix will have to take its first victory, at home, against the Gorenje Velenje.





The Greek shipwreck at Parnassus

If we thought a French team better off than the others tonight, it wasUSAM. Despite the narrow home defeat against Toulouse, we imagined that the reception of theAEK Athens would be the perfect opportunity for Franck Maurice’s men to replenish their confidence, in front of their audience. And the first act is in this straight line. With a Remi Desbonnet effective in his goals (43% in the first half) and a Luc Tobie in the continuity of its good performances (7/7), the Greens take control of the match, without taking off (15,11, 25 ′; 16-14, 30 ′). The advance of the Green Team will even go up to 5 units before the machine seizes up (22-17, 40 ′). So much so that two minutes from the end, the Nîmes, who led the match from start to finish, have only a meager goal in advance. It was then that the young Greek left-back Ioannis Kalomoiros chooses to light Desbonnet’s skylight to raise the stress level of the Gard support staff to the maximum. Despite the time out, the ensuing attack for USAM is quite messy, and the ball is lost on a clumsy attempt at kung fu. The reigning champions of the smallest European Cup were all it took to find Ignacio Plaza Jimenez (5/5) in defense, and carry out the hold-up of the evening (26-27, 60 ′).

Lemgo achieves the feat by dominating Nantes

The evening continues poorly for the French supporters. The ambitious German formation of Lemgo, not favorite in front of Nantes, starts on the hats of wheels. However, it is not won with 4 absent: the only right-backs Andres Cederholm and Isaias Guardiola, the center-half and captain Andrej Kogut and the Dutchman Niko Blaauw. Conversely, Tim Suton is making his return as Emil Nielsen to the locals.

From the start of the match, the attack of the TBV turns wonderfully, and the vice-world champion Jonathan carlsbogard fired at all costs, forcing the future coach of Limoges to put down a quarter of an hour of play (5-8, 15 ′). Nothing works, however, and the muddled attack of the H gives the Germans ammunition, with losses of bullets and missed shots. Because opposite, Peter Johannesson always points to 50% stoppage when Scharzer maintains the +5 (6-11, 20 ′). Fortunately, Mickaël Robin, by solid stops, will sound the revolt. The entry of Portela is followed by two successful counterattacks, and the Violets get back into the game before the break (10-12, 30 ′). But if the Nantes comeback is real on the return to the field, it will not last (14-12, 34 ′). The visitors gradually regain control of the match, and Carlsbogard returns to the last part of the meeting to put a big blow on the head of the residents of Starligue (18-24, 50 ′).

As viewers begin to lose interest in the game, Albert Entrerrios gives playing time to Emil Nielsen, back from injury. And the young Dane shows himself impeccable entry into his goal, with very valuable saves, while his attack follows in front (24-26, 55 ′). But these hopes are very fragile, and Lemgo the young right winger Lukas Zerbe, author of a very good start to the season, definitively establishes the victory of his family, well deserved for having mastered the whole meeting (27-28, 60 ′). A reaction will be expected in Saran this Friday, then for the shock of group B, with the reception of GOG in two weeks.

Antoine Piollat