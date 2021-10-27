Elon Musk leaks his cryptocurrency wallet and panics the web

By revealing on Twitter which cryptocurrencies he held, Elon Musk panicked the sphere of cybercoin specialists and changed the price of certain electronic currencies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk need only write the word “cryptocurrency” in one of his Twitter posts to make the headlines of most business and business websites and shows. All it took was a trivial response from him to a Twitter user to ignite the Internet.

Elon Musk owns major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin, he revealed on Twitter

Prominent investor in crypto-currencies, and the world’s number one fortune, Elon Musk revealed in his Twitter response nothing less than the composition of his crypto portfolio. This mainly includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Only three crypto-currencies, which we imagine in very substantial amounts, since Elon Musk does not hide investing regularly in these electronic currencies.

Out of curiosity, I acquired some ascii hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it.

As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Only if the two largest and most important digital currencies in the world, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are acclaimed by Elon Musk, its revelation de facto excludes all other more confidential cryptocurrencies that are not mentioned in the tweet. In particular, crypto-savvy internet users were particularly surprised by the absence of Shiba Inu Coin.

Crypto fans believed Elon Musk had Shiba Inu Coin … because billionaire shares photos of the dog

Why surprising? Elon Musk is also known to love sharing photos of the dog breed with the name Shiba Inu., like this coin launched a year ago, in August 2020, and which proclaims itself as the next “DogeCoin killer”. Many cryptocurrency fans were persuaded because of this evidence (pretty thin, admittedly) that Musk had invested in a lot of Shiba Inu Coin.

The Shiba Inu Coin, whose symbol is the little dog of the same name, was created by an anonymous person (or a mysterious group) nicknamed Ryoshi. If this very young electronic money lost one of the biggest crypto investors in the world, it does not seem to have had a negative impact at all on its price. The Shiba Inu Coin had already jumped 240% earlier this month. It once again reached its all-time high, still rising modestly to $ 0.000048 per coin … shortly after Elon Musk’s tweet.

Source: CNBC