Elyaz Zidane scorer for his first against Moldova

This Tuesday, the U17 of the France team faced Moldova in the context of qualifying for Euro 2022. A meeting where the Bleuets won (3-0) with the added bonus of a goal from the youngest son of Zinedine Zidane, Elyaz, for his first selection.

After Enzo, Luca and Théo, it’s the turn of Elyaz Zidane (15) to show off. On the occasion of the meeting between the France U17 team and Moldova on Tuesday for qualifying for Euro 2022 (3-0), the youngest of Zinedine’s sons, left-back at Real Madrid youth, shone for his first selection.

After entering the game, the one who will be 16 in December was able to participate in the success of his team by scoring the third goal in the 85th minute. The son of Zinedine is not the only one to have distinguished himself since the striker of the Strasbourg training center, Tom Saettel, scored a brace against the Moldovans.





A large side

At only 15 years old, Elyaz is considered a promising element at the left-back position. For L’Equipe, an observer had agreed to detail the young Frenchman’s playing style: “He has a real profile for the future, he has a very good left foot, he is capable of going to a duel and is active on his side”.

Characteristics that convinced U17 coach José Alcocer to call him. With this first selection, the one who evolves in the category “Juvenil C” (which is located two levels below Castilla) of Real Madrid became the fourth son of the 1998 world champion to wear the jersey of France. Note that Pascal Olmeta’s son, Lisandru, was also called up with Les Bleuets.