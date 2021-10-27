Estelle bursts into tears as she pays tribute to her niece who died in the Masters of Don’t forget the lyrics (VIDEO)

Live emotion this Tuesday, October 26 in the Masters of Don’t forget the lyrics. Back on the set of France 2, it is Estelle who wanted to pay a vibrant tribute to her deceased little niece.
Is she made its comeback before its time in Do not forget the lyrics ! Indeed, this Tuesday, October 26, the young mother from Saint Etienne inaugurated the first evening of Masters 2021 on the France 2 plateau. And on this occasion, she rubbed shoulders with a strong opponent: Margaux, the big number 1 in the ranking the greatest champions of the game. After several withdrawals from some of the show’s flagship candidates, Estelle, yet 34th in the standings, tried from the start of the 2021 Masters to qualify for the knockout stages. And it was no easy task.
Estelle back in NOPLP and motivated by some real drama
It must be said that Estelle did not expect “not at all“to this great return to the Masters of Do not forget the lyrics, as she recently confided in an interview with Télé-Loisirs : “It never happens. Already, last year I was not supposed to do them. But the new rule allows 32 Maestros to try their luck. A big surprise! I started to study at the last moment (…) I wanted to come back, but I didn’t want to study for nothing, because it takes a lot of time and energy.“Warned four days before the shoot, Estelle therefore took her courage in both hands. And what pushed her to take up the challenge was a tragedy that she experienced only a few months ago.
A heartbreaking tribute
At the end of her lost duel against Margaux, Estelle made a point of addressing the public: “I lost my five year old niece in February“she blurted out, with tears in her eyes. The mother of the family then explained, with a knotted throat, the origin of the tragedy: a tragic accident that occurred in Guadeloupe. For the candidate, it is the strength of her niece , his “star”, which allowed him to return to France 2: “I think it’s thanks to her, she loved seeing me on TV, that I was able to come back with you and sing with Margaux. So thank you my Cléa. I had done everything to honor him. I failed to beat the queen, but she sees me from there, she is happy.“A speech full of emotion which aroused that of Margaux and Nagui. Carried away by the moment, the host could not help but take Estelle in his arms.