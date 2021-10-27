Eurogerm supported by the State for the development of two bio-production units

After a Covid-19 crisis which demonstrated the dependence of many Western countries, including France, in terms of supply in several key sectors, the French government decided, in 2020, to launch a “relocation” plan to increase the share of French production in health, electronics, chemicals, agrifood, industrial inputs and 5G.

This Monday, October 25, 58 new projects were chosen to be supported by the State in this context via France Relance. This brings the number of winners of this “relocation” plan to 407. Concretely, the support provided to French industry is reflected in various mechanisms of the France Relance plan operated by Bpifrance. The 58 new ones will benefit from an investment of € 323 million, of which 98 will be provided by the State. This “Relocation” call for projects has a total budget of 850 million euros.





30 jobs at Eurogerm

Among these new winners is the company Eurogerm, based in Saint-Apollinaire. Specializing in the design, production and marketing of ingredients and creative solutions for the wheat-flour-bread-pastry sector, the company will thus be supported by the State in its creation of two bio-production units.

The first unit will make it possible to manufacture sourdoughs from French cereals from organic sectors and sustainable agriculture. The second unit will be based on an innovative process, thus implemented for the first time on an industrial scale, making it possible to manufacture active natural ingredients intended for industrial baking. “These ingredients will thus natively integrate functionalities – normally manufactured and isolated via polluting multi-step processes – in a matrix intended to integrate the composition of the final product” according to the press release published by the government.

Around thirty jobs should thus be created by the company within 5 years.