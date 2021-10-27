Europe condemns Poland to a fine of 1 million euros per day

The decision is part of the heavy dispute between Brussels and Poland on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary

Warsaw was ordered on Wednesday to pay Brussels a fine of one million euros a day for failing to end the activities of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, a key institution in a controversial reform of the Polish judicial system, a announced European justice.

This financial sanction was requested on September 7 by the European Commission, to which this sum must be paid.

The head of the Polish nationalist conservative government, Mateusz Morawiecki, has pledged to abolish the disciplinary chamber, the abolition of which had already been announced in August by Warsaw but which continues to function. This body is accused by Brussels of undermining the autonomy of magistrates, by appointing or relinquishing them as it sees fit.

The vice-president of the #CJUE condemn the #Poland to pay a fine of 1,000,000 euros / day for not having suspended national provisions, in particular on the powers of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court #rightstate

👉https: //t.co/VGsRk63Zfn

– EU Court of Justice (@CourUEPresse) October 27, 2021

On July 14, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) ordered Poland to immediately stop the activities of this chamber. This decision not having been respected, the European executive had asked the CJEU to impose sanctions, considering that “the judicial systems of the EU must be independent and fair”.

Arm wrestling

“Compliance with the provisional measures ordered on July 14 is necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the legal order of the European Union as well as to the values ​​on which this Union is founded, in particular that of the State of right, ”said the CJEU, based in Luxembourg, on Wednesday.

Warsaw has been in conflict with Brussels for several years over judicial reforms undertaken by the ruling Nationalist Conservative Party (PiS), accused of undermining the independence of judges.

Tensions have increased since a ruling on October 7 by the Polish Constitutional Court, which declared certain articles of European treaties incompatible with the national constitution. A decision denounced by Brussels as an unprecedented attack on the primacy of European law and the jurisdiction of the CJEU.